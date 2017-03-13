Mandate for a new India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: In his first address to the BJP cadre and supporters after the party’s stupendous performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections in five states, in particular UP and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that power is “not an instrument to rule, but a tool of service to people”.

Accused of trying to polarise elections on communal lines, Mr Modi pledged that the BJP-led government will take everybody along as “in democracy, governments are formed with a majority, but run with consensus”.

At the BJP headquarters, Mr Modi pitched for building a “new India” by 2022 that would make the nation’s founding fathers proud, and said he saw the results as the “foundation of the new India”.

India will celebrate the 75th year of Independence in 2022. Mr Modi also said these elections must be evaluated as the people voted heavily for development.