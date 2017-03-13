Nation, Politics

Mandate for a new India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published Mar 13, 2017, 1:49 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 1:51 am IST
At the BJP headquarters, Mr Modi pitched for building a “new India” by 2022 that would make the nation’s founding fathers proud.
BJP president Amit Shah greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the party’s parliamentary board meeting in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: In his first address to the BJP cadre and supporters after the party’s stupendous performance in the just-concluded Assembly elections in five states, in particular UP and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asserted that power is “not an instrument to rule, but a tool of service to people”.

Accused of trying to polarise elections on communal lines, Mr Modi pledged that the BJP-led government will take everybody along as “in democracy, governments are formed with a majority, but run with consensus”.

At the BJP headquarters, Mr Modi pitched for building a “new India” by 2022 that would make the nation’s founding fathers proud, and said he saw the results as the “foundation of the new India”.

India will celebrate the 75th year of Independence in 2022. Mr Modi also said these elections must be evaluated as the people voted heavily for development.

Tags: narendra modi, ‪bjp, bjp-led government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Naam Shabana music review: Strictly average and inconsequential

A still from the film.
 

Video: Girl swept away as wind blows open door, still holds on to phone

She just won't let go off her smartphone (Photo: Facebook)
 

Post UN Bharatnatyam debacle, Aishwaryaa Dhanush meets Priyanka Chopra

The actress has given a conscious priority to the West post her success in Hollywood.
 

Large penis size plays a part in making women orgasm more often

Men can still work the magic by mixing up steps (Photo: YouTube)
 

SRK and Aamir make their Sunday Khantastic as they catch up for dinner!

The two were also joined by CEO of Netflix, Reed Castings.
 

People are having less sex due to rise of social media and too much tv

Long work hours have often been cited (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Goa BJP MLAs pass resolution to elect Parrikar as legislature party leader

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar addressing BJP Mahila Morcha on the occasion of International Women's Day in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP Parl Board to decide CMs today, Rajnath, Adityanath likely picks for UP

BJP MP Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photos: PTI)

Mayawati a sore loser whose 'negative' attitude is affecting BSP: Jaitley

BSP supremo Mayawati and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photos: PTI)

AIMIM will work hard to strengthen base in UP: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

Risky notes ban becomes blessing for BJP in UP, poor convinced it worked

BJP President Amit Shah waves at party workers who welcome him on his arrival at the party headquarters after party's win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham