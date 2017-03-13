Nation, Politics

Got the numbers in Manipur: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published Mar 13, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Updated Mar 13, 2017, 1:47 am IST
Ram Madhav said one Independent MLA will be meeting the Governor shortly and agreed to extend support to the BJP.
BJP general secretary Ram Madhav. (Photo: PTI)
Guwahati: BJP general secretary Ram Madhav, who is camping in Imphal, on Sunday announced it had got the support of 31 MLAs and was going to stake claim to forming the government in Manipur.

Saying that a BJP delegation was going to meet Manipur governor Najma Heptullah at around 8 pm, Mr Madhav told reporters that leaders of the Nagaland People’s Front, National People’s Party, Trinamul and the Lok Janshakti Party would accompany the BJP leaders. Mr Madhav said one Independent MLA will be meeting the Governor shortly.

Mandate against Ibobi rule
He said the Independent MLA who was going to meet the Governor had also agreed to extend support to the BJP. “He will be meet the Governor separately and hand over his letter of support,” said Mr Madhav, adding the results were a clear mandate against the Congress and the Ibobi Singh government.

Sources in Imphal said that Assam’s finance minister and North-East Democratic Alliance convener Himanta Biswa Sarma had played a key role in breaking the deadlock with National People’s Party leader Conrad Sangma, son of the late P.A. Sangma.

The NPP, founded by P.A. Sangma, was a part of the NDA but was ignored after the BJP came to power. Earlier, a NPF spokesman said: “We are in alliance with the NDA and therefore we will support the North-East Democratic Alliance, which comprises non-Congress parties.”

Tags: bjp general secretary, ram madhav, manipur
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

