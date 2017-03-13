BJP 'stealing' elections in Goa, Manipur: Chidambaram

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Monday accused the BJP of "stealing" elections in Goa and Manipur, saying a party which comes second has "no right" to form the government.

Another Congress leader, Digvijay Singh, said it was the victory of money power over people's power.

"A party that comes second has no right to form government. BJP stealing elections in Goa and Manipur (sic)," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

The comment of the former Finance and Home Minister came after the BJP staked claim to form the government in Goa and Manipur -- where it failed to emerge as the single largest party -- with the support of smaller parties and some

Independents.

In both these states, the Congress has emerged as the single largest party in the assembly elections results of which were declared on March 11.

In Goa, the Governor has already invited BJP leader and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar to form the government.

In Manipur, the BJP has met the Governor and claimed that it enjoyed the support from three small NDA constituents, a Congress MLA and the lone Trinamool Congress legislator, taking its tally to 32 in the 60-member assembly.

Targeting the BJP, Singh said money power has won over people's power.

"Money Power has won over People's Power. I apologise to the People of Goa as we couldn't muster the support to form the Government (sic)," he tweeted.

He said the Congress would continue to fight against communal forces of "money power politics" in Goa.

In Goa, the BJP gathered support from three members each of the Goa Forward Party (GFP), the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP) and two Independents, taking the tally of the coalition to 21 in the 40-member assembly.

The lone NCP MLA was also claimed to have extended support. In Manipur, the BJP bagged support from three NDA constituents -- the National People's Party (NPP), the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) and the Naga People's Front (NPF).

Besides, one Congress MLA and the lone Trinamool Congress legislator extended support to the BJP in evening.

The Congress had won 28 seats in Manipur and 17 in Goa, followed by the BJP 21 and 13 seats, respectively.