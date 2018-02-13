Rahul Gandhi to RSS chief: Say sorry to the armed forces

Raichur: Congress president, Rahul Gandhi on Monday demanded an apology from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat for his recent comments on the country’s armed forces.

Speaking to reporters here he said Mr Bhagwat had demeaned the armed forces by saying the RSS could do what they could not. “Mr Bhagwat must apologise for his remarks as everyone in the country must show the highest regard for the armed forces,” he insisted.

Mr Gandhi, who was on the third day of his visit to Hyderabad Karnataka region, addressed a series of rallies where he took on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and also state BJP chief, B S Yeddyurappa. Referring to the latter’s latest tweet, he retorted, “If you want to talk about corruption, talk a bit about (BJP national chief) Amit Shah’s son’s corruption. How he made Rs 80 crore out of Rs 50,000 in three months.”

Attacking the Prime Minister on unemployment in the country, he said, “India is competing with China, which provides 50,000 jobs in 24 hours, but Modi provides a mere 450 in the same time. Youth in the country voted for him to provide them jobs, but the fact is the Siddaramaiah government in Karnataka is giving them more jobs."

The Congress president drew applause and whistles at a rally in Raichur when he paused in his speech as a mark of respect on hearing the azaan and continued only when it had ended.

Later, taking an unscheduled break from the campaign, he stopped by a small tea shop to relish the local snacks like puffed rice and mirchi bhajji.

He was all smiles talking to the leaders present, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and senior leader, Veerappa Molly. He later paid the bill and boarded the bus to resume his poll campaign.