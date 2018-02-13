search on deccanchronicle.com
Komatireddy Venkata Reddy to contest for Nalgonda Lok Sabha seat

Komatireddy Venkata Reddy
Hyderabad: Senior Congress MLA and former minister Komatireddy Venkata Reddy on Monday said he would contest to the Lok Sabha from Nalgonda. Gutta Sukhender Reddy who won on the Congress ticket had switched over to TRS nearly two years ago.

He told mediapersons in Nalgonda on Monday that either his brother Rajagopal, MLC, or some youth leader would be the Congress candidate for the Nalgonda Assembly seat he represented.

 

Refuting claims of energy minister G. Jagadiswar Reddy that the TRS would defeat Congress leaders Komatireddy, Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jana Reddy in the next election, he said all the seven segments under the Nalgonda Lok Sabha constituency would be with the Congress.  He also added that the minister would lose his deposit next time from Suryapet constitutency.

Mr Venkata Reddy denied reports in social media that he had already decided to fi-eld Boddupally Laxmi, Nalgonda municipal chairperson whose husband Boddupalli Srinivas was killed recently, from Nalgonda Assembly. Laxmi is not interested in continuing in politics after her husband’s death, he added.

