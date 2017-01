Hyderabad: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday asked Congress leaders from Telangana and AP to be more aggressive and attack all anti-people programmes of TRS and TDP governments in their respective states.

He met TS and AP delegations for a customary post-conclave photograph as Mrs Sonia Gandhi was not present.

He lost his cool and shouted at one or two youth leaders who had even pushed and jostled him, tried to put their arms around him.