Nation, Politics

In surprise move, Nitish invites BJP for ‘special meal’ on Makar Sankranti

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 13, 2017, 8:30 am IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 8:34 am IST
This is the first time that an opposition party has been extended invites by the JDU.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during the 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh at Gandhi Maidan in Patna on Thursday. (Photo: PTI/File)
Patna: Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was seen sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Prakash Parv event, his party has now invited leaders of the opposition party in the state for a ‘special meal’ to celebrate the Makar Sankranti festival.

According to an NDTV report, the event will be hosted by JDU’s Bihar chief Vashista Narayan Singh, who has confirmed that his party has sent out invitations to the BJP. Both the JDU and its RJD host the event every year, but allies are never invited. This is the first time that an opposition party has been extended invites, perhaps signalling that Nitish is warming up to his former ally.

Makar Sankranti will be celebrated this Sunday, however, the BJP’s Bihar chief Nityanand Rai said that they are yet to receive any invitations. In the case that they do, they will have to consult their leaders at Delhi, before they commit to attending the celebration by the JDU.

The BJP and JDU used to be allies in Bihar, but had broken off their ties in 2013, just ahead of the general elections. Up until then, BJP leaders were a regular feature at JDU’s celebrations of the religious festival.

Only last week, the BJP announced that it would participate in the human chain called by Nitish Kumar in support of prohibition.

Bihar is planning to form the world's longest human chain, which will be over 3,000 km long, on January 21, involving more than two crore people, to express its commitment towards liquor ban.

BJP support of human chain backing of Prohibition is construed in media as a result of Modi’s effusive praise of Nitish Kumar at the concluding function of 350 'Prakash Parva' in Patna on January 5 on prohibition.

