Nation, Politics

Accept money from political parties, but vote for AAP: Kejriwal in Punjab

PTI
Published Jan 13, 2017, 6:47 pm IST
Updated Jan 13, 2017, 6:48 pm IST
If AAP formed govt in Punjab, it would ‘bring industry back to the state and ensure that the local residents are given jobs, says Kejriwal.
Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Patiala. (Photo: PTI)
 Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal during a rally in Patiala. (Photo: PTI)

Jalandhar: Arvind Kejriwal on Friday again asked voters in Punjab to take the money "offered" by political parties but "fool" them by voting only for the Aam Aadmi Party barely four days after the Goa poll chief took cognisance of a a similar remark and sent a report to the Election Commission.

"The state goes to polls on February 4. All parties will give you money. Accept it, but vote only for AAP," he said during a road show here.

The Goa Chief Electoral Officer had on January 9 said they had received information about Kejriwal asking people to accept money to vote and sent a report to the Election Commission of India for further action.

Kejriwal said that if AAP formed government in Punjab, it would "bring the industry back to the state and ensure that the local residents are given jobs".

He alleged that Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal were hand in glove and took turns to plunder the state.

The AAP supremo also rebutted allegations that his party was behind the shoe attack on Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal during an election campaign in Muktsar district on Wednesday and the attack on deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal's convoy in Fazilka district on Monday.

He, however, said: "The attacks were manifestation of the public's anger against the SAD-BJP government."

Tags: punjab assembly elections, arvind kejriwal, aam aadmi party
Location: India, Punjab, Jalandhar (Jullundur)

Technology Gallery

2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
The CES 2017 has been a little different this year. With rising innovations in technology from AR/VR to connected devices and new smartphones to home appliances, the gadget show in Las Vegas has the world tuned in. Check out some of the excitement that showcased on January 6, 2017.

CES: A cocktail of gadgets and technologies showcased in 2017
Top 10 photographs taken from drones providing you with a bird's-eye view. These photos were originally collected and posted by Dronestagram.

Drone photography: Bird's-eye view
The Pokemon Go phenomenon had taken the world by storm. Since its launch in July this year, some bizarre real-life incidents were encountered by many users who had played the game. Here are some weirdest incidents that happened during the year.

Yearender 2016: Pokemon Go blurs line between game and reality
The latest entrant in the online streaming video service arena has brought out an offer that consumers just cannot refuse.

Yearender 2016: Popular Video Streaming Services
DJI Mavic Pro | Camera: 12MP | Video: 4K at 30 FPS | Max Flight Time: 27 minutes | Max Speed: 40mph in Sport mode without wind | Notable attributes: battery life, portability

Yearender 2016: The drone story
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Pakistan's Hulk: Man plays tug of war with tractor, aims to be Hercules

The 25-year-old Hayat from the Pakistani city of Mardan is considered to be the world's strongest man and is preparing to be a weightlifting champion. (Photo: YouTube Screengrab)
 

Blackbuck poaching case: Court asks Salman, 4 others to appear before Jan 25

Salman Khan
 

When Virat Kohli met Prince in Pune ahead of England ODI

The Indian skipper was seen making friends with sniffer dogs, in particular a golden retriever called Prince. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Rohit Sharma's quick wit floors Ravichandran Ashwin on Twitter

Rohit Sharma’s wisecrack over R Ashwin’s tweet stumped the off-spinner. (Photo: AP / AFP)
 

One arrested for sending death threat letter to Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly has filed a complaint with the police, about the death threat, which he received at his Behala residence in Kolkata. (Photo: PTI)
 

Watch: SRK is every bit the streetsmart bootlegger in brand new Raees promo

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Akhilesh Yadav group confident of riding 'cycle'; majority in polls

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Parrikar dodges queries on his possible return to Goa politics

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photo: PTI)

Whoever bids to oust us from BMC would dig own grave: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Sakshi Maharaj a breed of politicians nurtured on divisive politics: Congress

Senior Congress leader Salman Khurshid. (Photo: PTI)

SP leaders luring, threatening voters: BJP to UP poll chief

Representational Image. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham