search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

RK Nagar bypoll: ‘Empire’ strikes back at actor Vishal

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 1:15 am IST
Vishal wound up the meeting and left, complaining that members used inappropriate language against him.
Vishal
 Vishal

Chennai: Action hero Vishal appears to have landed himself in a tight spot with multiple challengers faulting him for choosing to contest the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll and demanding that he give up the leadership of the Nadigar Sangam as well as the Producers Council as the punishment for his ‘misdemeanor’.  

The charge against Vishal is that he chose to contest the bypoll and made all those robust proclamations against the ruling party and the government without consulting colleagues either in the Nadigar Sangam or the Producers Council. It would amount to conflict of interest and besides, hurt the interests of both the premier bodies in filmdom that need the government’s support and cannot antagonise the rulers—the producers get subsidy from the government, which also has the power to fix ticket prices and taxes.

 

Though he is putting up a brave face and pretending to be on firm ground, insiders say that heat is building up for Vishal even as he is trying hard to hold on to his positions.

Declaring he would not succumb to such pressure from 'vengeful elements prompted by vested interests', he demanded proof from the antagonists charging him with financial irregularities in the Producers Council, to which he had been elected president barely six months ago.

The general body meeting of the Producers Council met here on Monday to discuss a whole range of important issues-such as the problems of small producers, the suicide of co-producer Ashok Kumar, satellite rights and the perennial piracy tyranny-but got quickly aborted amid chaos as Cheran launched an attack on Vishal and demanded his resignation. Vishal wound up the meeting and left, complaining that members used inappropriate language against him.
Adding heat to his crisis, close friend and actor-director Pon Vannan announced his resignation as vice-president protesting against Vishal's decision to contest in RK Nagar.

"The meeting ended abruptly amid ruckus after Vishal refused to answer questions saying they could wait and we must deal with the agenda only. Many members questioned the office-bearers why Vishal chose to contest RK Nagar byelection, but Vishal was not willing to discuss this", said senior member Rajan.
While his aides insist that the rebellion is inspired by the ruling party chieftains, Vishal himself says he is unwilling to make such a charge. "I do not see any connection between what is happening within our film fraternity and my RK Nagar contest. There are some minor issues and I am sorting them out. Pon Vannan has agreed to withdraw his resignation", Vishal told Deccan Chronicle.

"The four of us top office-bearers in the Nadigar Sangam-Vishal, Nasser, Karthi and I-had taken a vow right in the beginning not to get involved in politics. Vishal violated this code and I was unable to answer the several questions from our members. That's why I decided to resign", Pon Vannan said, when contacted for his version.

Tags: actor vishal, rk nagar assembly
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From ad shoot, dating, heartbreak to marriage: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy on Monday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma / Twitter)
 

It's official! Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma in Italy; see pics

The wedding is currently being attended by only close family members and friends, and given the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jharkhand hosts open kissing contest for couples competing for longest kiss

Marandi claims it's a way to reduce divorce rates (Photo: YouTube)
 

Animal activist travels 5000 miles to rescue dogs from slaughter

Her charity Birmingham Greyhound Protection has received £3,000 in donations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey reveals the 5 phases of a relationship

5 phases of a relationship explained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US boy’s anti-bullying video goes viral, attracts support from celebrities

Rapper Snoop Dogg encouraged Jones to get in touch with him by direct message. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lingayats will still vote for BS Yeddyurappa: Umesh katti

Umesh Katti switched to the BJP upset over the way JDS national president H.D. Deve Gowda was turning JD (S) into a family run party neglecting able leaders. (photo: DC)

Yogi Adityanath, Arun Jaitley: BJP plans big poll show

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and senior BJP leaders R. Ashok and V. Somanna during the Parivarthana Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Siddaramaiah to DV Sadananada Gowda: You can’t beat my son

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to former chief minister S. Nijalingappa on his 115th birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Rally 2.0 – Time for BJP reality check

State BJP core committee members with party president Amit Shah during his recent visit to Bengaluru (Photo: DC)

Not just BS Yeddyurappa, united leadership to face state polls: Muralidhar Rao

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham