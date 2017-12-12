Congress leader Revanth Reddy wants action on KT Rama Rao’s kin

Hyderabad: Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy on Monday questioned how the state government had allowed one Pakala Haranadha Rao, the father-in-law of minister K.T. Rama Rao, to serve in the forest department under the Scheduled Tribe quota even though he belonged to the forward Velama caste.

He said if action was not taken against Mr Haranadha Rao, he would move court on the matter.

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr Revanth Reddy released two documents to support his claim that Mr Haranadha Rao had worked in the forest department for 35 years and was now drawing a pension. He claimed mr Haranadha Rao had obtained the job with a fake certificate showing that he belonged to the ST community.

He criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not taking action despite his promise that he would not spare anyone who indulged in malpractices, even if it involved someone from his family.

He said Mr Rao was deciding the political agenda of his choice and others had to follow it. “From now on, I will decide the agenda and the Chief Minister and TRS leaders will have to follow it,” he said.

When he was repeatedly questioned about his resignation for the Kodangal Assembly seat, Mr Revanth Reddy said he would answer at an appropriate time.