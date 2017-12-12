search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Congress leader Revanth Reddy wants action on KT Rama Rao’s kin

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2017, 1:58 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 2:25 am IST
He said if action was not taken against Mr Haranadha Rao, he would move court on the matter.
A. Revanth Reddy
 A. Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Congress leader A. Revanth Reddy on Monday questioned how the state government had allowed one Pakala Haranadha Rao, the father-in-law of minister K.T. Rama Rao, to serve in the forest department under the Scheduled Tribe quota even though he belonged to the forward Velama caste.

He said if action was not taken against Mr Haranadha Rao, he would move court on the matter.

 

Speaking to mediapersons at Gandhi Bhavan, Mr Revanth Reddy released two documents to support his claim that Mr Haranadha Rao had worked in the forest department for 35 years and was now drawing a pension. He claimed mr Haranadha Rao had obtained the job with a fake certificate showing that he belonged to the ST community.

He criticised Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao for not taking action despite his promise that he would not spare anyone who indulged in malpractices, even if it involved someone from his family.

He said Mr Rao was deciding the political agenda of his choice and others had to follow it. “From now on, I will decide the agenda and the Chief Minister and TRS leaders will have to follow it,” he said.

When he was repeatedly questioned about his resignation for the Kodangal Assembly seat, Mr Revanth Reddy said he would answer at an appropriate time.

Tags: k.t. rama rao, revanth reddy
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

From ad shoot, dating, heartbreak to marriage: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy on Monday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma / Twitter)
 

It's official! Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma in Italy; see pics

The wedding is currently being attended by only close family members and friends, and given the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jharkhand hosts open kissing contest for couples competing for longest kiss

Marandi claims it's a way to reduce divorce rates (Photo: YouTube)
 

Animal activist travels 5000 miles to rescue dogs from slaughter

Her charity Birmingham Greyhound Protection has received £3,000 in donations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey reveals the 5 phases of a relationship

5 phases of a relationship explained. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

US boy’s anti-bullying video goes viral, attracts support from celebrities

Rapper Snoop Dogg encouraged Jones to get in touch with him by direct message. (Photo: File/Representational)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lingayats will still vote for BS Yeddyurappa: Umesh katti

Umesh Katti switched to the BJP upset over the way JDS national president H.D. Deve Gowda was turning JD (S) into a family run party neglecting able leaders. (photo: DC)

Yogi Adityanath, Arun Jaitley: BJP plans big poll show

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and senior BJP leaders R. Ashok and V. Somanna during the Parivarthana Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Siddaramaiah to DV Sadananada Gowda: You can’t beat my son

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to former chief minister S. Nijalingappa on his 115th birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Rally 2.0 – Time for BJP reality check

State BJP core committee members with party president Amit Shah during his recent visit to Bengaluru (Photo: DC)

Not just BS Yeddyurappa, united leadership to face state polls: Muralidhar Rao

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham