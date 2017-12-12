search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

Minorities ignored in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jaganmohan Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 12, 2017, 5:53 am IST
Updated Dec 12, 2017, 7:26 am IST
State providing peanuts for their education.
YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with minorities at Mudigubba on Monday.
 YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy interacts with minorities at Mudigubba on Monday.

Anantapur: YSRC President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy recalled that the erstwhile Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government should get the full credit for providing 4 per cent reservation to Muslims. On day 32 of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with muslim minorities at Madigubba village in the district on Monday. Addressing members of the minority community Mr Reddy said that late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy initiated to provide reservation for minorities during his regime. He also  ensured adequate representation of Muslim members in the cabinet along with provision of  reservations and education.

“In contrast, the present Telugu Desam government has failed to fulfil any electoral promise made to the minorities,” he added. “The Rs 30,000 given by the state government for higher studies is peanuts when compared to the rising cost of education. How will students pursue their goals when government policies do not favour them?” Jagan pointed out. He further added that the state government has failed to provide health care to people. “Aarogyasri programme proved to be a boon for the people. Also, the 108 ambulance service reached people in distress and helped them reach hospitals on time. The scheme is now being neglected by the Chandrababu Naidu government, he said. He reassured Muslims that YSRC will give priority to minorities.

 

Tags: y.s. jaganmohan reddy, praja sankalpa yatra, y.s. rajasekhar reddy, aarogyasri programme
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Anantapur




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Retirement linked to longer and better sleep, says study

Study suggests sleep quality, a key component of our health, is considerably poorer during the working years. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

From ad shoot, dating, heartbreak to marriage: Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma love story

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in Italy on Monday. (Photo: Anushka Sharma / Twitter)
 

It's official! Virat Kohli marries Anushka Sharma in Italy; see pics

The wedding is currently being attended by only close family members and friends, and given the short list of invitees, the couple is set to host another reception in Mumbai on December 26. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Jharkhand hosts open kissing contest for couples competing for longest kiss

Marandi claims it's a way to reduce divorce rates (Photo: YouTube)
 

Animal activist travels 5000 miles to rescue dogs from slaughter

Her charity Birmingham Greyhound Protection has received £3,000 in donations. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Survey reveals the 5 phases of a relationship

5 phases of a relationship explained. (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Lingayats will still vote for BS Yeddyurappa: Umesh katti

Umesh Katti switched to the BJP upset over the way JDS national president H.D. Deve Gowda was turning JD (S) into a family run party neglecting able leaders. (photo: DC)

Yogi Adityanath, Arun Jaitley: BJP plans big poll show

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa, Union Minister Ananth Kumar and senior BJP leaders R. Ashok and V. Somanna during the Parivarthana Yatra in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Siddaramaiah to DV Sadananada Gowda: You can’t beat my son

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah pays tribute to former chief minister S. Nijalingappa on his 115th birth anniversary at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: Rally 2.0 – Time for BJP reality check

State BJP core committee members with party president Amit Shah during his recent visit to Bengaluru (Photo: DC)

Not just BS Yeddyurappa, united leadership to face state polls: Muralidhar Rao

BJP national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham