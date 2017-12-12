Minorities ignored in Andhra Pradesh: YS Jaganmohan Reddy

Anantapur: YSRC President Y.S. Jaganmohan Reddy recalled that the erstwhile Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy government should get the full credit for providing 4 per cent reservation to Muslims. On day 32 of his Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy interacted with muslim minorities at Madigubba village in the district on Monday. Addressing members of the minority community Mr Reddy said that late Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy initiated to provide reservation for minorities during his regime. He also ensured adequate representation of Muslim members in the cabinet along with provision of reservations and education.

“In contrast, the present Telugu Desam government has failed to fulfil any electoral promise made to the minorities,” he added. “The Rs 30,000 given by the state government for higher studies is peanuts when compared to the rising cost of education. How will students pursue their goals when government policies do not favour them?” Jagan pointed out. He further added that the state government has failed to provide health care to people. “Aarogyasri programme proved to be a boon for the people. Also, the 108 ambulance service reached people in distress and helped them reach hospitals on time. The scheme is now being neglected by the Chandrababu Naidu government, he said. He reassured Muslims that YSRC will give priority to minorities.