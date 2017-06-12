India facing agrarian crisis due to BJP misrule, says Uttam Kumar Reddy

Hyderabad: TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy came down like a tonne of bricks on the Central and state governments, accusing them of acting against farmers interests that has resulted in the country facing a serious agrarian crisis.

Inaugurating the newly-constructed Congress party office at Mothe in Suryapet district in the evening, Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy promised all help to the farming community in the event of the Congress forming the government after the next elections.

The TPCC president said TRS government has been claiming that it has fulfilled its promise to waive farm loans, but the last instalment has still not reached banks and has not deposited in farmers’ accounts.

Mr Uttam Kumar Reddy said if that Chief Minister talk about bailing out farmers from debt, one fails to understand why 3,000 farmers in the state committed suicide in the last three years.

He said Congress will raise the paddy procurement price to Rs 2,000 per quintal, chilli price to Rs 12,000 per quintal besides also increasing the stipend for the unemployed youth in the state to Rs 3,000 per month.

The TPCC president demanded the state government to explain why it was not supplying irrigation water to Mothe mandal though the Congress government had sanctioned the project.