Nation, Politics

BJP may back Vinod Khanna’s wife for Lok Sabha

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | TANVEER THAKUR
Published May 12, 2017, 1:08 am IST
Updated May 12, 2017, 3:00 am IST
Local BJP workers have also backed her name.
Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna along with his wife Kavita (Photo: PTI)
 Bollywood actor Vinod Khanna along with his wife Kavita (Photo: PTI)

Chandigarh: After the death of famous actor Vinod Khanna, who was the most prominent face of the BJP in Punjab, the saffron party could field the late actor’s wife, Kavita Khanna, as its candidate for the seat for which byelection is due.

Local BJP workers have also backed her name. The Gurdaspur seat is considered a stronghold of the BJP, after the entry of Vinod Khanna, a four-time MP, who was also known as bridge man in the area. He was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, and went on to retain the seat till 2009, when he lost to the then Congress chief Partap Singh Bajwa. In 2014, he was chosen to contest the election and re-claimed the seat with a vote margin of 1.36 lakh. Now with byelection to the seat due, sources in BJP said Ms Khanna is an obvious choice.

Tags: lok sabha, vinod khanna
Location: India, Chandigarh, Chandigarh

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
When you have a mobile phone like an iPhone, then it becomes mandatory for you to purchase right and durable mobile cover so that your mobile phone can be protected and guarded against all physical and internal harms.

Best Covers For Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus In India
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Solid support guaranteed as tickets for India matches in Champions Trophy sold out

There won’t be any shortage of support for Virat Kohli-led Team India as all the tickets for the Champions Trophy matches involving the defending champions India are sold out. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Commuters in China push away 100 tonne train to free stranded woman

The crowd displayed extraordinary courage and teamwork (Photo: Facebook)
 

How good is Honor’s brand new EMUI 5.0?

You will still find it confused between choosing the best of iOS and stock Android interfaces. (Image: EMUI 5.1 logo)
 

BCCI not ready for India-Pakistan series even in India, alleges PCB

"We will keep our programmes as they are, but not playing a series against India does hurt our revenue generation," said Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan. (Photo: AP)
 

Confirmed! Katrina is a part of Aamir-Amitabh Bachchan starrer Thugs of Hindustan

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif.
 

18-month-old baby weighing 31 kg uncontrollably gains 2 kg every month

The child's parents have visited every doctor without luck (Photo: YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

AAP spreading ‘falsehoods’, man who attacked me not from BJP: Kapil Mishra

Sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra on the 2nd day of an indefinite hunger strike against the alleged misuse of public money to send Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s close aides on a foreign trip, at his residence in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

KPCC job: DK Shivakumar ‘equation’ with JD(S) a spoiler

D.K. Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Congress goes back to the basics

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal with KPCC chief Dr G Parameshwar during a party meeting (Photo: DC0

Karnataka: No lobbying, no attacks - KC Venugopal for ‘clean Congress’

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal greets Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru on Wednesday. (Photo: DC)

Karnataka: KS Eshwarappa - My brigade still matters to me

A file picture of Eshwarappa at Sangolli Rayanna Brigade meeting
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham