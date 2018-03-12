Ramesh, Kanakamedala are Telugu Desam Rajya Sabha candidates from AP

Vijayawada: The Telugu Desam on Sunday chose C.M. Ramesh and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar, advocate and TD legal cell president, as its candidates for the Rajya Sabha elections.

This is the second time Mr Ramesh would be elected to the Rajya Sabha from the TD. Quite interestingly in nick of the moment Ravindra Kumar name has come for discussion and finalised.

The lobbying of Kam-ma community from Vijayawada to Delhi, helped Kumar to tilt balance against Varla Ramaiah, who was the front runner earlier.

Mr Ramaiah said the decision is hurtful but he would remain loyal. Contrary to his earlier practice of keeping caste considerations in mind, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has chosen two OC candidates.

Though the TD planned a third candidate, it decided to drop the idea in the last moment.