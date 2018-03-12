search on deccanchronicle.com
Congress conducts survey at Mudfort on deleted voters

These people have been staying in the area for more than three decades and a majority of them have Aadhaar cards with the same address.
Hyderabad: Around 800 voters belonging to Mudiraj, Vaddera, Madiga (SC) castes staying in Ambedkar Huts in Mudfort area are unhappy with the Secunderabad Cantonment Board’s top brass for deleting them from the voter’s list under the pretext that they are encroachers.

These people have been staying in the area for more than three decades and a majority of them have Aadhaar cards with the same address.

 

As part of their door-to-door campaign to collect data of voters who set to lose their voting rights for SCB elections which is coming up in a few weeks, Congress leaders visited Mudfort area on Sunday morning. They collected information like name and socio-eoconomic status of the locals and their views about the Cantonment’s decision.

Congress is conducting this exercise in all eight wards to gather details of around 30,000 voters who are likely to be affected with the voters deletion decision. “We would like to up the ante to protect voting rights of the residents and a legal fight is definitely on the cards,” said Krishank Manne, a Congress leader.

