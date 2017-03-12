Nation, Politics

UP polls: Mayawati gets the worst of it

PTI
Published Mar 12, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 2:11 am IST
Out of power for two consecutive terms, the BSP failed to strike a chord with the voters winning just 20 seats.
Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi:  In 2007, Mayawati’s social engineering formula helped her party BSP win a majority in the Uttar Pradesh elections but she was not that lucky this time with its reworked version.

Out of power for two consecutive terms and drawing a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP failed to strike a chord with the voters winning just 20 seats.

Mayawati gave tickets to 97 Muslim candidates and inducted tainted MLA from Purvanchal Mukhtar Ansari, his brothers Afzal Ansari and Sigbatullah Ansari, and son Abbas. But that could not revive the party's fortunes.

From conjuring up the image of an upper caste basher to the most significant symbol of social change, 61-year-old Mayawati’s politics has come a long way in her career spanning over 30 years.

Thrice lucky to get the support of other parties to form a coalition government, Mayawati discovered her real potential in state politics when the BSP formed a majority government on its own in 2007, riding on the formula of social engineering.

The graduation of “Dalit ki beti” is well manifested in the iconic slogan of the party “tilak-taraju aur talwar, inko maro jutey chaar” eventually turning to “haathi nahi Ganesh hai, Brahma Vishnu Mahesh hai”.

Her rise from humble beginnings aptly described as “miracle of democracy” by former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, attracted as much praise as controversy and gave her an iconic stature which her opponents can criticise but never ignore.

Popularly referred to as ‘Behenji’, Mayawati’s dedication to the ideals of B.R. Ambedkar and idea of social emancipation impressed Kanshi Ram who took her into his mentorship when he founded the Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 and she made her first entry in Parliament in 1989.

Tags: mayawati, up elections 2017, bsp
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Lifestyle Gallery

Los Angeles-based photographer Mitchel Wu uses the Toy story movie characters in the most funny and interesting situations. (Photo: Instagram/MitchelWuPhotography)

Artist recreates Toy Story in amusing situations
Two months after an explosion tore through the Tultepec fireworks market, killing 42, the town honored its patron saint San Juan de Dios (Photo: AP)

Streets of Mexico lit up for spectacular Pyrotechnics fair
Japanese artist Gaku makes food look even better through his art which is inspired from a 16th century art Mukimono. (Photo: Instagram/Gaku)

Japanese artist carves food into unbelievable designs
Kellyanne Conway became an internet sensation when she sat unappropriately at a recent meeting at the Oval office and photoshop professionals couldn't help but make fun of her. (Photo: AFP/Reddit)

Kellyanne Conway at the Oval office makes Redditors work their magic
The Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras has celebrated LGBTQ rights for the past 38 years (Photo: AP)

LGBTQ community comes out in Australia for Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras
The nine-room hotel named

Hotel with the 'worst view in the world' opens with Banksy art

MOST POPULAR

 

'Pathetic': Twitter trolls Aishwaryaa Dhanush for her Bharatnatyam performance at UN

Screengrab from the video.
 

Phillauri music review: Earthy, soulful and well-crafted

A still from the film.
 

Poll paupers: Over 100 candidates score less than 100 votes!

Irom Sharmila could just get 90 votes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Nishabdham movie review: Baby Sathanya steals the thunder

Still from the film
 

Rahul Dravid to replace Anil Kumble as head coach after India-Australia Tests?

Rahul Dravid may soon find himself in former India and Karnataka teammate Anil Kumble's shoes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian media hits one below the belt, compares Virat Kohli with animals

Virat Kohli slammed Steve Smith after the Australian skipper tried to seek dressing room’s for using Decision Review System (DRS) during the second innings of the second India versus Australia Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)

More From Politics

No smooth sailing for Parsekar in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. (Photo: File)

Uttarakhand election results 2017: BJP rides Modi wave, annihilates Cong

BJP supporters celebrating the party's victory in UP and Uttarakhand Assembly polls in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

Okram Ibobi Singh proves he's the 'constant factor' in strife-torn Manipur

Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Cong to seek support of like-minded parties in Goa: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo: File)

Rawat fails to prove political soothsayers wrong

Outgoing Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat. (Photo: PTI)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham