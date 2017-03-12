UP polls: Mayawati gets the worst of it

New Delhi: In 2007, Mayawati’s social engineering formula helped her party BSP win a majority in the Uttar Pradesh elections but she was not that lucky this time with its reworked version.

Out of power for two consecutive terms and drawing a blank in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BSP failed to strike a chord with the voters winning just 20 seats.

Mayawati gave tickets to 97 Muslim candidates and inducted tainted MLA from Purvanchal Mukhtar Ansari, his brothers Afzal Ansari and Sigbatullah Ansari, and son Abbas. But that could not revive the party's fortunes.

From conjuring up the image of an upper caste basher to the most significant symbol of social change, 61-year-old Mayawati’s politics has come a long way in her career spanning over 30 years.

Thrice lucky to get the support of other parties to form a coalition government, Mayawati discovered her real potential in state politics when the BSP formed a majority government on its own in 2007, riding on the formula of social engineering.

The graduation of “Dalit ki beti” is well manifested in the iconic slogan of the party “tilak-taraju aur talwar, inko maro jutey chaar” eventually turning to “haathi nahi Ganesh hai, Brahma Vishnu Mahesh hai”.

Her rise from humble beginnings aptly described as “miracle of democracy” by former prime minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, attracted as much praise as controversy and gave her an iconic stature which her opponents can criticise but never ignore.

Popularly referred to as ‘Behenji’, Mayawati’s dedication to the ideals of B.R. Ambedkar and idea of social emancipation impressed Kanshi Ram who took her into his mentorship when he founded the Bahujan Samaj Party in 1984 and she made her first entry in Parliament in 1989.