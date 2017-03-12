Nation, Politics

Rajnath Singh likely for Uttar Pradesh chief minister

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 12, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 2:05 am IST
There is a growing demand for Union home minister Rajnath Singh to be the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: After the BJP’s thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, all eyes are on Narendra Modi for his choice of chief minister. The saffron party’s Uttarakhand unit is also abuzz with probable names for the top post as the BJP has won a clear majority in the hill state.

The BJP parliamentary board is expected to meet today to appoint central observers who will oversee the legislature party in each state to elect its leader.
While the Congress has emerged as the single largest party in Goa, the BJP is hopeful of retaining power.

Sources said it is in touch with some smaller parties to reach the magic mark.
Among the names that have been doing the rounds for the UP chief minister’s post is state unit chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Lucknow mayor and party’s Gujarat in-charge Dinesh Sharma.

Names of some Union ministers from the state, including Uma Bharti and Mahesh Sharma, are also doing the rounds. There is still a growing demand for Union home minister Rajnath Singh to be the chief minister of UP.

Tags: home minister rajnath singh, up assembly polls 2017, up cm
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

