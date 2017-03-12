Presidential poll: With Uttar Pradesh win, path clear for BJP

BJP workers play holi with a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party’s victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: With massive mandate in Uttar Pradesh, path is now clear for the BJP to get its nominee in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Presidential poll is scheduled to take place in July this year wherein BJP’s strong performance in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur is expected to boost its nominee’s prospects.

Electoral college for the President comprises MLAs from all 29 states and two Union territories (Delhi and Puducherry) besides MPs from both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha arithmetic is also expected to tilt in favour of the BJP by 2018. The saffron party is now expected to have a majority both in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha by the end of next year, which could help it in ensuring passage of crucial bills. Saturday’s poll results will, however, not affect the vice-presidential election scheduled for August. The electoral for vice-president comprises of MPs from both the Houses of Parliament.

Though the arithmetic in the Rajya Sabha may not be affected this year, the NDA’s tally stands at 74 and is marginally higher than the UPA 71.