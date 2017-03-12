Nation, Politics

Jumbo jolt shatters Mayawati's dreams

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA AND SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published Mar 12, 2017, 4:08 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 4:17 am IST
If the BSP fails to make inroads in the 2019 general elections then her political survival would be at stake.
BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)
 BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi/Lucknow: After Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, the worst hit in the current round of Assembly election is BSP supremo Mayawati. It could be the end of the road for the dalit czarina, the worst hit in the Modi tsunami in Uttar Pradesh.

Ms Mayawati has been out of power for nearly10 years now. This is the third successive defeat for her party since she lost power to the Samajwadi Party in the 2012 Assembly polls and was subsequently routed in the Lok Sabha polls.

If the BSP fails to make inroads in the 2019 general elections then her political survival would be at stake. This year's Uttar Pradesh Assembly poll drubbing is also expected to create further divisions in her loyal Dalit caste base, with the non-Jatav already gravitating towards the BJP.

Ms Maywati, who had built the party organization in Uttar Pradesh brick by brick with tremendous public outreach in the initial days, has been later accused of having become inaccessible and building a coterie around herself.

The BSP was also the last one among all parties to latch on to the social media.
After the death of BSP founder and her mentor Kanshi Ram in 2006, Mayawati had formed its first majority government in 2007 on the Dalit-Brahmin social engineering formula.

But she has failed to hold on to her vote bank thereafter and the party's fortune have been dipping ever since. The BSP managed to get merely 21 seats in the UP Assembly in 2012 and could not win a single seat in the 2014 Lok Sabha election.

Her wooing of the Muslims this time by giving them 100 seats also seems to have backfired. Her assertion during election speeches that Muslims should vote for BSP in order to keep the BJP at bay apparently led to reverse polarization of Hindus, which worked in the BJP's favour.

This is evident by the defeat of two of the three members of the Mukhtar Ansari's family in their own bastion. The BSP also suffered on account of allegations of corruption that were leveled against the party leadership by leaders who walked out of the BSP.

The allegations gained credibility as leaders, one after another, walked out of the party and spoke of tickets being sold for a price.

Tags: mayawati, bsp, up assembly elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'Pathetic': Twitter trolls Aishwaryaa Dhanush for her Bharatnatyam performance at UN

Screengrab from the video.
 

Phillauri music review: Earthy, soulful and well-crafted

A still from the film.
 

Poll paupers: Over 100 candidates score less than 100 votes!

Irom Sharmila could just get 90 votes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Nishabdham movie review: Baby Sathanya steals the thunder

Still from the film
 

Rahul Dravid to replace Anil Kumble as head coach after India-Australia Tests?

Rahul Dravid may soon find himself in former India and Karnataka teammate Anil Kumble's shoes. (Photo: PTI)
 

Australian media hits one below the belt, compares Virat Kohli with animals

Virat Kohli slammed Steve Smith after the Australian skipper tried to seek dressing room’s for using Decision Review System (DRS) during the second innings of the second India versus Australia Test in Bengaluru. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Bright days for Prime Minister Narendra Modi abroad

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

No smooth sailing for Parsekar in Goa

Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar. (Photo: File)

Uttarakhand election results 2017: BJP rides Modi wave, annihilates Cong

BJP supporters celebrating the party's victory in UP and Uttarakhand Assembly polls in Surat. (Photo: PTI)

Okram Ibobi Singh proves he's the 'constant factor' in strife-torn Manipur

Manipur chief minister Okram Ibobi Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Cong to seek support of like-minded parties in Goa: Digvijay

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham