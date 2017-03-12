Nation, Politics

BJP Parl Board to decide CMs today, Rajnath, Adityanath likely picks for UP

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Mar 12, 2017, 12:11 pm IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 12:33 pm IST
Amit Shah had on Saturday said the Chief Ministers would be chosen on the basis of merit and capability.
BJP MP Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photos: PTI)
 BJP MP Yogi Adityanath and Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh. (Photos: PTI)

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Board will meet on Sunday evening in New Delhi to decide the names of the Chief Ministers in the states where it has got the majority to form the government.

The party has performed well in the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur.

Briefing media in New Delhi, party President Amit Shah had on Saturday said the Chief Ministers would be chosen on the basis of merit and capability.

Shah also informed that ahead of the Parliamentary Board meeting, the party workers would felicitate Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership resulting in overwhelming victory in the state assembly polls.

The BJP had not announced a candidate for CM’s post before the polls, and several leaders are said to be in the fray. Names of some Union ministers from the state, including Uma Bharti and Mahesh Sharma, are also doing the rounds.

The BJP could consider Bharti, who belongs to the backward Lodh caste, for the post of CM considering the massive mandate it received from the backward castes.

There is still a growing demand for Union home minister Rajnath Singh to be the chief minister of UP. He has been CM of the state in the past – between 2000 and 2002 – during the BJP’s last tenure in power in UP.

A BJP veteran, Rajnath has good ties with the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) and has popular following in the state. Rajnath could be acceptable to different religious and caste groups too as he is considered a moderate leader.

There have been reports suggesting Gorakhpur MP Yogi Adityanath as a possible contender for the CM’s post in UP.

UP BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya, who comes from a backward community and was closely associated with the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) during the Ram Mandir agitation, also seems to be in the fray for the crucial post in the state. His appointment as BJP state chief was aimed at garnering support from the non-Yadav OBCs in the state. However, his lack of experience at the top level can go against him.

While these leaders are touted to be the top contenders for the CM’s post in UP, the suspense can be put to an end only by an announcement by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has a penchant to spring surprises.

Tags: parliamentary board, rajnath singh, yogi adityanath, chief minister
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

People are showing confidence and trusting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Union Human Resources and Development (HRD) Minister Prakash Javdekar said.

UP polls: People have voted for good work not corruption, says BJP

BJP leader Nalin Kohli said people of the state do not want politics of corruption anymore and they want to see 'Acche Din'.
11 Mar 2017 12:09 PM
BJP workers play holi with a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party’s victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi takes the throne in UP; thanks people for unprecedented support

Rahul Gandhi congratulated Modi for BJP's victory in UP and Uttarakhand and thanked Punjab people for electing Congress.
11 Mar 2017 7:44 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka, Hrithik, Sonam, Emraan, others raise the style quotient
Numerous Bollywood stars were spotted at a screening of Rajkummar Rao's film 'Trapped' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars give their thumbs up to Rajkummar's Trapped at screening
Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Diljit Dosanjh shot for the song 'MYL' from the film 'Noor' in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi collaborates with Badshah, Diljit for MYL song from Noor
Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Badrinath Ki Dulhania: Bollywood stars come out to watch the film
Amitabh Bachchan launched on Thursday a joint initiative between Ramesh Sippy's Academy of Cinema and Entertainment and Mumbai University for film courses. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches Ramesh Sippy's initiative for Mumbai University
The cast and crew of the film 'Fukrey 2' celebrated the wrap of the film with a bash late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Fukrey 2 celebrate wrap of the film with a bash
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

David Warner warns India, says will let his bat do the talking

The third Test begins on March 16 in Ranchi. (Photo: PTI)
 

WhatsApp to bring this good old feature back on its app

Rumour has it that WhatsApp is planning on bringing its text Status feature back.
 

Faf du Plessis surprised at ICC's inaction over Virat Kolhi-Steve Smith’s spat

Faf du Plessis said he was surprised no one had been charged by the ICC after the ugly spat which blighted the Australia-India Test series. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Stargazing keeps tourism looking up

AFP/File / ABDUL QODIR
 

Past recordings of foveal output signals in the living eye

(Photo: Pixabay)
 

Wriddhiman Saha rates Pune catch better than Bengaluru effort

This season the selection panel has kept faith in Wriddhiman Saha despite Parthiv Patel giving a good account of himself when the Bengal stumper was injured. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Mayawati a sore loser whose 'negative' attitude is affecting BSP: Jaitley

BSP supremo Mayawati and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley. (Photos: PTI)

AIMIM will work hard to strengthen base in UP: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi. (File photo)

Risky notes ban becomes blessing for BJP in UP, poor convinced it worked

BJP President Amit Shah waves at party workers who welcome him on his arrival at the party headquarters after party's win in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)

Bengaluru: Congress, many in saffron party see red over defections

K. Jayaprakash Hegde

Kalaburagi: Modi charisma won't work in Karnataka, says Mallikarjun Kharge

Mallikarjun Kharge
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham