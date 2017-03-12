Nation, Politics

Hindutva card, not Modi wave in UP: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 12, 2017, 4:26 am IST
Updated Mar 12, 2017, 9:31 am IST
He told the media here the anti-incumbency factor was common in most of the states where polls were held recently.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah
Bengaluru: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday attributed the landslide victory for BJP in UP to Hindutva card played by it coupled with an anti-incumbency sentiment against Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav and his team, and ruled out a wave in favour of PM Modi. He told the media here the anti-incumbency factor was common in most of the states where polls were held recently. He, however, rejected questions whether the same fate awaits the Congress party next year saying “we have done exceptionally good work, and our schemes have helped beneficiaries from all castes. So, it will not be as easy as BJP leaders are thinking. It seems these leaders have not forgotten the sins they committed while in power”

Mr Siddaramaiah refused to acknowledge that the duo of Modi-Shah worked wonders for BJP in UP and Uttarakhand. “If there was a so-called Modi wave, BJP should have retained power in Punjab and Goa and formed government in Manipur, but Congress staged a come- back in the first two states, while in the last one, it is poised to make a come-back for fourth term in a row. It is polarization of votes because they played the Hindutva card extensively.”

Tags: chief minister siddaramaiah, bengaluru news, south news
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

