Rajinikanth, Kamal are juniors, BJP can’t grow in TN: DMDK chief Vijayakanth

Published Feb 12, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Updated Feb 12, 2018, 1:49 am IST
Days after the state government hiked the bus fares, Vijayakanth took a bus ride in the city on Sunday to meet people and hear their grievances.
 Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

CHENNAI: As all eyes are on veteran actors Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan, both of whom are set to float their political parties soon, DMDK chief Vijayakanth on Sunday said the two stars are his juniors in politics.

“They may be seniors to me in cinema. But, when it comes to politics, both Rajini and Kamal are my juniors,” the actor-turned-politician, who was the leader of opposition in the last Assembly, said.

 

Turning to his erstwhile ally, BJP, he said the saffron party cannot gain a foothold in Tamil Nadu’s political space. “No matter how hard it strives to achieve, BJP can never gain a foothold to grow in this State,” he said.

Days after the state government hiked the bus fares, Vijayakanth took a bus ride in the city on Sunday to meet people and hear their grievances. 

He boarded a Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) bus at Alandur and travelled up to Pallavaram, a distance of almost 10 kilometres.

