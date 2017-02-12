Sasikala camp offered me a huge sum, says Arukutty

Chennai: AIADMK legislator V. C. Arukutty, representing the Kavundampalayam constituency in Coimbatore, who was the second MLA to support caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam, has alleged that he was offered a hefty bribe to support party chief V. K. Sasikala but he “spurned it” to support his “Annan” (Mr Panneerselvam), whom he says will dispense the good rule of Amma (late Chief Minister J. Jayalalithaa).

“They offered me a huge sum and are still calling me to come over to their side. But I spurned the offer to support Annan. Truth will gradually come out… all the MLAs who have been forced to stay in the resort, will vote for Annan during the trust vote,” he told this correspondent.

When asked who had made the offer and what had been the sum, he replied, “it is not important. I don’t want money. I had been MLA of my constituency before and I have served people. I will continue to support the CM even if I were to lose my MLA post.”

Declining to divulge the names of the legislators who would cross over to Mr Panneerselvam’s side or what had been the offer, he said what was important was he has friends in the “rival camp.” “They are baffled at the sudden turn of events. Some of the MLAs who won because of Amma and wish to serve their voters, may not open up now. But they would show their angst by voting for Mr Panneerselvam during the trust vote,” he claimed. Mr Arukutty exuded the hope that Mr. Panneerselvam would easily emerge as CM again.

Meanwhile, artiste Jaya Devi who has been in the AIADMK for 26 years says those who claim loyalty to the party and Jayalalithaa should pledge support to Mr Panneerselvam.