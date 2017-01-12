Mulayam Singh Yadav says other faction trying to float new party

Lucknow: Asserting that he would not allow the Samajwadi Party to split, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to stay away from the dispute.

“Mere paas jo tha, woh poora ka poora de diya. Aur mere paas kuchh nahin hai. Sirf aap sab hai” (I have given all that I had. Now I am left with nothing besides you). This was Mr Mulayam’s impassioned and emotional appeal to the party workers.

Mr Yadav, who reached the SP office in the afternoon along with Mr Shivpal Yadav, addressed party workers who had gathered there.

Mr Yadav said that he had gone to Delhi to make all possible efforts to keep the party united. “I even declared Akhilesh as the next Chief Minister. What more can I do? One person is trying to break the party,” he added.

“The name and symbol of the party will not change. I told them (other faction) not to stretch the dispute. I am not forming another party. They are the ones who are doing this,” he said.

Mr Yadav revealed that the other group had applied for the name ‘Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party’ and motorcycle as symbol.

In an obvious reference to Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, he said, “Everyone knows who is trying to split the party. Had he asked me, I would have saved his son and daughter-in-law (from the CBI). But he has met the president of another party (BJP) four times”.