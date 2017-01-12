Nation, Politics

Mulayam Singh Yadav says other faction trying to float new party

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 12, 2017, 1:22 am IST
Updated Jan 12, 2017, 3:03 am IST
Mulayam Singh Yadav said that he had gone to Delhi to make all possible efforts to keep the party united.
Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav addresses his followers at the party office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav addresses his followers at the party office in Lucknow on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Asserting that he would not allow the Samajwadi Party to split, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday turned emotional, saying he has given whatever he had and advised his son Akhilesh Yadav to stay away from the dispute.

“Mere paas jo tha, woh poora ka poora de diya. Aur mere paas kuchh nahin hai. Sirf aap sab hai” (I have given all that I had. Now I am left with nothing besides you). This was Mr Mulayam’s impassioned and emotional appeal to the party workers.

Mr Yadav, who reached the SP office in the afternoon along with Mr Shivpal Yadav, addressed party workers who had gathered there.

Mr Yadav said that he had gone to Delhi to make all possible efforts to keep the party united. “I even declared Akhilesh as the next Chief Minister. What more can I do? One person is trying to break the party,” he added.

“The name and symbol of the party will not change. I told them (other faction) not to stretch the dispute. I am not forming another party. They are the ones who are doing this,” he said.

Mr Yadav revealed that the other group had applied for the name ‘Akhil Bhartiya Samajwadi Party’ and motorcycle as symbol.

In an obvious reference to Prof Ram Gopal Yadav, he said, “Everyone knows who is trying to split the party. Had he asked me, I would have saved his son and daughter-in-law (from the CBI). But he has met the president of another party (BJP) four times”.

Tags: mulayam singh yadav
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav with party leaders Amar Singh and Shivpal Yadav during a press conference at his residence in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

There is no war, I’m still boss: Mulayam Singh Yadav

Party symbol of cycle likely to be frozen by Election Commission officials.
09 Jan 2017 2:03 AM
BSP supremo Mayawati (Photo: PTI)

Bar BSP from UP polls, BJP to Election Commission

Neeraj Shankar Saxena, an executive member of the UP BJP, told reporters on Monday that he had filed a petition against the BSP.
10 Jan 2017 1:59 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

26-year-old photographer Hannah Ryan has captured a variety of hands between Brooklyn and Manhattan on her phone which she posted on Instagram. (Photo: Instagram/@subwayhands)

Photographer captures emotions in unique 'Subwayhands' series
The day is marked by those who turned 20 in the past year after April 1 or will be 20 before March 31 this year (Photo: AP)

Young people participate in vibrant 'Coming of Age' celebrations in Japan
What begin as a prank in New York around 15 years back, is now an event on the global calenders as passengers drop trousers around the world (Photo: AP)

Passengers drop trousers and inhibitions for 'No Pants Subway Ride'
Bernie Sanders brought a huge printout of the president elect's tweet in 2015 to senate (Photo: Twitter)

Bernie Sanders brings giant printout of Trump tweet, triggers Photoshop battle
People in greater New Orleans braved the cold and rain Friday to mark the start of the Mardi Gras Season, standing in pre-dawn, windy lines to buy celebratory cakes and closing the evening on a rainy night with costumed street car rides. (Photo: AP)

Mardi Gras season in New Orleans kicks off with cakes, street car rides
Venus is a two face cat that is as popular as any other human on the internet. Her fame can be attributed to the fact that she has two different faces which made her an instant internet sensation. (Photo: Instagram/venustwofacecat)

The life of a famous two-face cat
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IMA asks doctors to refrain from social media friendship with patients

They said this will ultimately be for the patients benefit in the long run (Photo: AFP)
 

Captaining India in all three formats surreal, says Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli said captaining the Indian side in all three formats is not a situation of too much pressure and this is an opportunity to make the difference to the team's fortune. (Photo: AP)
 

SRK has rules for anyone wanting to date his daughter Suhana and they are scary!

SRK with his daughter Suhana.
 

Is the cold war between Priyanka and Deepika finally coming out in the open?

Priyanka snapped with Deepika on Karan's show.
 

Sasha bunking Obama's farewell speech activates Twitteratis

President Barack Obama, center, and first lady Michelle Obama, second from right, walk with their daughters, Sasha, left, and Malia. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Nawaz is ruthless in his pursuit of SRK in new Raees dialogue promo

Screengrabs from the video.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Arvind Kejriwal may face 'criminal charges': Najeeb Jung

In this file picture Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung is seen with Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI/File)

Congress daydreaming about coming back to power in 2019: BJP

Union minister M Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Congress says 'don't fear’; BJP says 'fear', 'scare them': Rahul Gandhi

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses at the party's Jan Vedna Sammelan at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

TMC takes the fight to President, calls note ban ‘super emergency’

TMC MP Saugata Roy speaks during a meeting the President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Worst is yet to come, says Manmohan Singh on demonetisation

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader AK Antony at the party's Jan Vedna Sammelan at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham