Rebel JD(U) unit to ask Election Commission for recognition

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Dec 11, 2017, 1:14 am IST
Updated Dec 11, 2017, 1:39 am IST
The rebel faction has challenged the EC decision in court.
New Delhi: The Sharad Yadav-led rebel JD(U) faction will shortly move the Election Commission of India to be recognised as a new party.  Arun Kumar Shrivastav, a former JD(U) general secretary and close aide of Yadav, said they will file an application with the EC in a day or two and hold a convention after the results of the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh polls were announced on December 18.

Among the names the new party will seek for itself in its application to the EC are Samajwadi Janata Dal and Loktantrik Janata Dal. The Yadav faction had earlier announced that it will form a new party after the Gujarat polls, which it is fighting in alliance with the Congress, after its claim over the JD(U) poll symbol was rejected by the EC last month.

 

The EC had recognized the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar-led faction as the real JD(U) and accepted its claim over the poll symbol ‘arrow’. 

The rebel faction has challenged the EC decision in court. Yadav was recently disqualified as a Rajya Sabha member after the upper house agreed to his party’s plea.

