Nation, Politics

Modi slams 'discarded' Oppn for stalling Parliament over note ban

PTI
Published Dec 11, 2016, 4:30 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 4:47 pm IST
The Prime Minister also said that the SP and the BSP were most hit due to the government’s note ban move.
PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)
 PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Bahraich: Expressing concern over virtual washout of the Winter Session of Parliament amidst continued opposition protest on demonetisation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said parties "discarded" by the people have stalled proceedings in both the Houses.

"Parliament has not been allowed to function for 20 days. We are ready for a debate (on demonetisation) but we are not being allowed to present our view point by those very parties that have been discarded by the electorate," he said.

Modi was addressing BJP's Parivartan Yatra through mobile phone from Lucknow after the IAF chopper carrying him failed to land in Bahraich due to poor visibility.

"They (opposition) come to the Well of the House...throw paper at the Speaker. We want to put forth the government's view point...but they are not allowing us to do so," he said.

On demonetisation, he said, "You must have seen that the government is after people who have stashed black money. The government is committed to empowering the poor. The people are also taking pain to ensure the country moves on the path of development."

Attacking Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party, Modi said both the parties are talking in the "same tone". He said both the parties are facing "hardship" due to note ban.

Modi said only BJP could fulfil aspirations of the people of Uttar Pradesh and appealed to the electorate in Awadh region to vote for the party in the coming Assembly polls in the state.

"For Uttar Pradesh to progress, poverty and goonda raj need to be removed," he said.

"Police are also helping those who are indulging in hooliganism. We have to crush those patronising 'goondagardi' (hooliganism). BJP will fulfill aspirations of the people of the state," he said.

Asking people to learn to use mobile banking, Modi said, "I am addressing you through mobile. You can turn your mobile into your bank. You have to learn it slowly."

Modi was national general secretary of BJP when he visited Bahraich in 2001 for the first time, and later in November 2013 for the second time.

This was BJP's 5th Parivartan Yatra to be addressed by the Prime Minister in the state.

Modi has earlier addressed four parivartan rallies at Ghazipur, Agra, Kushinagar and Moradabad. His next rally is scheduled to be held in Kanpur on December 19.

State BJP President Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "The Prime Minister Narendra will try to come again to Bahraich when his schedule and weather allow."

Tags: demonetisation, opposition, note ban, up poll rally

Related Stories

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: File)

UP: Chopper carrying Modi fails to land, he addresses rally via phone

You must have seen that government is going after people with black money, PM Modi told those present at the rally.
11 Dec 2016 3:15 PM

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Man quits job over son's 'inappropriate' haircut in UK

Craig Emmanuel, sent his son, Mackenzie, 7, to St Mary's CofE Primary School in Willesden, north west London, with a haircut. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Sweden runs out of garbage, imports from other countries

Representational Image. (Photo: AP)
 

Pakistan cricketer accused of bringing a female guest to his hotel room

Earlier, Bangladesh cricketer Sabbir Rahman was also accused for bringing female guests to his hotel room and was charged with a heavy fine. (Photo: AFP)
 

Putin turns down Japanese government's offer to gift him a dog, says MP

Putin also owns a male Bulgarian Shepherd called Buffy, which was given to him by the Bulgarian prime minister in 2010. (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: This comedian hates Fawad Khan and he has a valid reason for it

He also said he hates the chaiwalla who has blue eyes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Photographer climbs world's highest bridge to propose to his girlfriend

He posted the picture on Facebook for his girlfriend to see on a Bali trip (Photo: Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Tired of 'monologues', face Parl and answer questions: Rahul to Modi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Who in UPA govt received bribe in Chopper deal: BJP asks Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: AP)

Modi meets his mother in Gujarat, seeks her blessings

Narendra Modi in Palanpur, Banaskantha, Gujarat. (Photo: AP)

AIADMK defends Sasikala, says General Secretary will be elected soon

Jayalalithaa's long-time aide Sasikala Natarajan (Photo: PTI)

Mann's suspension attempt to 'silence the voice of smaller parties: AAP

AAP convener and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with AAP MP from Sangrur Bhagwant Mann. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham