Nation, Politics

‘Immature’ Rahul Gandhi comes to Parliament on vacation: Centre

ANI
Published Dec 11, 2016, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Dec 11, 2016, 6:04 pm IST
Venkaiah Naidu was responding to Gandhi's comments that there would be an 'earthquake' if he spoke on demonetisation.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
Gulbarga: Hitting back at Rahul Gandhi for cornering Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said the ‘immature’ Congress vice-president comes to Parliament on vacation.

"Such comments are kiddish and immature. He comes to Parliament on vacation and is not regular. He has been speaking and the Congress has been sinking," said Naidu.

Naidu further said the Congress is not allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi to speak in Parliament as they know that they would be exposed.

"The Congress is leading from the front and disturbing the house. They are afraid because they will be exposed. They are afraid and that is why they are not letting the PM speak," he said, adding the Congress is irresponsible, immature and ill-organised.

Gandhi earlier on Friday said that if he speaks on demonetisation in the Parliament then the ruling dispensation would be hit by an 'earthquake'.

Gandhi alleged that the Prime Minister only gives speeches across the country but fears coming to the Parliament.

The Congress vice-president described demonetisation as the biggest scam in the history of the country and warned that he would expose the real reason behind the decision taken on November 8.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, venkaiah naidu

