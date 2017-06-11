Nation, Politics

MK Stalin attempted to bring down govt, but did not succeed: K Palanisamy

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 9:25 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 9:25 am IST
He also claimed DMK had done nothing for people of Tamil Nadu when it was part of the previous BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)
 Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy (Photo: PTI)

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Saturday alleged that DMK working president MK Stalin had made attempts to bring down the AIADMK government but could not succeed.

He also claimed that the DMK had done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu when it was part of the previous BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"It (DMK) is changing colours like a chameleon and becoming opportunist. As his (Stalin's) attempts to bring down the government failed, he is now terming the government as benami of the BJP," he told reporters here tonight.

"AIADMK (Amma) is providing good governance and it has not given room to the Opposition to criticise or question it," Palanisamy said.

Informing the reporters that steps would be taken to solve woes of farmers in the state, the Chief Minister said efforts would be taken to get GST rate lowered to protect traders.

On factionalism in the ruling party, Palanisamy said, "We will discuss it among ourselves and solve it."

To a query on setting up of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, he assured that it would be done as announced by former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Similarly, work on the Avanashi-Athikadavu project would also soon start and adequate funds would be released for it. An additional Rs 300 crore would be allocated for 'Kudimaramathu' projects, he said.

'Kudimaramathu' is a practice where people contribute a percentage of their capital or physical labour in managing water resources and this has been in vogue for a long time ago.

The Chief Minister condemned the deportation of MDMK leader Vaiko from Malaysia and said his party's MPs would raise the issue in Parliament.

Tags: k palanisamy, dmk, stalin, aiadmk
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Coimbatore

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko stuns Simona Halep for historic French Open triumph

The 20-year-old Jelena Ostapenko, who is the is the first unseeded player to lift the Roland Garros title in the Open era and the first Latvian major champion in history, is the youngest French Open winner since Iva Majoli in 1997 and the first player to win a debut tour-level title at a Slam since Gustavo Kuerten in Paris that same year. (Photo: AP)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs South Africa: Acid test awaits for Virat Kohli and Co

Their confidence shaken after Sri Lanka effortlessly out-batted them in a high-scoring encounter, the Indian team and Virat Kohli in particular will be keen to ensure that South Africa are continued to be known as "chokers". (Photo: AP)
 

Polaroid enters LED TV market in India, prices start at Rs 7,999

(Representational image)
 

'Apple shoes' up for sale at $15,000

The shoes resurfaced at a garage sale in the US recently, and was retrieved by a friend of Leon Benrimon, from the auctions house Heritage Auctions.
 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

The 'son' rise: Rahul Gandhi set to take Sonia’s place as Congress prez in Oct

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Game of thrones: 24 MLAs back TTV Dhinakaran after meet with Sasikala

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File/DC)

Sonia may resign as Cong President in Oct, Rahul’s elevation not discussed

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Might leave UP, come to AP: Guntur’s ‘love, affection' leaves Akhilesh floored

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Right) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Left) (Photo: PTI)

UPA would grant AP special status in 2019 if voted to power: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham