MK Stalin attempted to bring down govt, but did not succeed: K Palanisamy

Coimbatore: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palanisamy on Saturday alleged that DMK working president MK Stalin had made attempts to bring down the AIADMK government but could not succeed.

He also claimed that the DMK had done nothing for the people of Tamil Nadu when it was part of the previous BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

"It (DMK) is changing colours like a chameleon and becoming opportunist. As his (Stalin's) attempts to bring down the government failed, he is now terming the government as benami of the BJP," he told reporters here tonight.

"AIADMK (Amma) is providing good governance and it has not given room to the Opposition to criticise or question it," Palanisamy said.

Informing the reporters that steps would be taken to solve woes of farmers in the state, the Chief Minister said efforts would be taken to get GST rate lowered to protect traders.

On factionalism in the ruling party, Palanisamy said, "We will discuss it among ourselves and solve it."

To a query on setting up of AIIMS in Tamil Nadu, he assured that it would be done as announced by former chief minister Jayalalithaa.

Similarly, work on the Avanashi-Athikadavu project would also soon start and adequate funds would be released for it. An additional Rs 300 crore would be allocated for 'Kudimaramathu' projects, he said.

'Kudimaramathu' is a practice where people contribute a percentage of their capital or physical labour in managing water resources and this has been in vogue for a long time ago.

The Chief Minister condemned the deportation of MDMK leader Vaiko from Malaysia and said his party's MPs would raise the issue in Parliament.