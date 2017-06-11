Nation, Politics

Maharashtra government announces farmer loan waiver; protests called off

PTI
Published Jun 11, 2017, 8:59 pm IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 9:18 pm IST
Farmer leader and LS member Raju Shetti, who participated in the talks, said he was happy that their demands had been met.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (Photo: File/PTI)

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government, on Sunday, announced a loan waiver for farmers and decided to form a committee to decide the criteria of debt relief, after which cultivators called off their protests.

"The government has decided to waive farmers' loans. The loans of farmers with small land holdings stand waived from today itself," Revenue Minister Chandrakant Patil said.     

Patil, who headed a high-powered committee set up by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, was speaking to reporters after holding discussions with farmer leaders in Mumbai on Sunday.

Farmer leader and Lok Sabha member Raju Shetti, who participated in the talks, said he was happy that their demands had been met.

"Our issues have been resolved. We have decided to temporarily call off our agitation, including the dharna protests scheduled for tomorrow and day after. However, if no satisfactory decision is taken (on the criterion for loan waiver) by July 25, we will restart our stir," Shetti said.     

Another farmer leader, Raghunathdada Patil, said the minister had assured them that "all loans" of farmers will be waived.     

"The atmosphere now is like Diwali celebrations. 100 per cent of our demands have been accepted," he said.     

The ministers' group has decided to restart fresh loan disbursal to farmers from today, Raghunathdada said.

"We are calling off the road and rail roko protests scheduled for tomorrow and June 13," independent MLA Bachu Kadu said.    

"However, if the decision taken today is not implemented before July 24, the farmers will resume their agitation," Kadu said.     

The revenue minister, asked if his announcement on farmers getting new loans from today meant that the old ones would be restructured, said, "It is a simple banking question. Till the old loan is waived, one doesn't get new loan."     

Fadnavis had on Friday announced the formation of the six-member committee to look into the various demands of farmers, including the loan waiver.     

The panel also comprises senior minister Diwakar Raote of the Shiv Sena, Agriculture Minister Pandurang Fundkar, Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar, Cooperatives Minister Subhash Deshmukh and Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.     

On June 1, farmers from a village in Ahmednagar district went on strike followed by many farmers groups in other parts, who tried to suspend vegetable and milk supply to Mumbai.     

Fadnavis had held a late night meeting and ensured withdrawal of the strike, but it emerged that some of the farmers' leaders who were part of the talks with him in Mumbai, were close to BJP and RSS. This outraged the farmers and their agitation intensified in the following days.     

Last week, a farmer in Solapur district, before ending his life due to debt, wrote that unless the chief minister visits his farm, his body should not be cremated.

Tags: farmer loan waiver, devendra fadnavis, farmer protest
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Related Stories

Farmers throwing vegetables on a road during a protest as part of the Maharashtra bandh over various demands in Nagpur, Maharashtra on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Maharashtra farmers’ protests turn violent

Farmers across state have been protesting since June 1 for loan waiver.
06 Jun 2017 2:22 AM
The farmers have demanded a loan waiver after being distressed over falling prices of agriculture produce and other related issues. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Maharashtra: Milk spilled on road as farmers go on strike

The farmers from several districts of Maharashtra went on strike from Thursday onwards as they are demanding for loan waive off.
01 Jun 2017 2:13 PM
Earlier farmers had dumped vegetables and pured milk as a sign of protest. (Photo:ANI Twitter)

Sena hits out at Maharashtra government over farmers' stir

Shiv Sena's mouthpiece Saamana says Maharashtra government is using a 'divide and rule' policy.
05 Jun 2017 2:19 PM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Ind vs SA: Dhawan, Kohli steer India to Champions Trophy semifinals

Virat Kohli and Yuvraj Singh make their way back to the dressing room after guiding their side to a victory against South Africa, at The Oval. (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Author eats his own book after incorrect prediction about UK elections

"It is actually a hardback, there are lots of chemicals but I have got to get through the whole thing" (Photo: YouTube)
 

JEE Advanced results 2017: Haryana's Sarvesh Mehtani is all India topper

Indian Institutes of Technology. (Photo: File)
 

Video: Spider crawling out of Karnataka woman's ear will freak you out

The spider casually crawled out when exposed to light (Photo: YouTube)
 

iPhone 8 won’t support high-speed internet?

(Representational image)
 

ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Weather forecast for India vs South Africa must-win tie

Clear skies and bright sunny day await cricket fans as Virat Kohli and Co square off against AB de Villiers-led South Africa. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Jayalalithaa's niece Deepa Jayakumar denied entry to Poes Garden residence

Deepa Jayakumar, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. (Photo: File/PTI)

Senior functionary of OPS camp meets Dhinakaran

Amma faction leader TTV Dhinakaran

Many Karnataka people don't know how to sing national anthem: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena Goa unit President Shivprasad Joshi. (Photo: ANI)

The 'son' rise: Rahul Gandhi set to take Sonia’s place as Congress prez in Oct

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Game of thrones: 24 MLAs back TTV Dhinakaran after meet with Sasikala

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File/DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham