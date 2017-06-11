Amit Shah says Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, Cong seeks apology

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Saturday hit out at BJP national president Amit Shah for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi. In a function at Raipur, Mr Shah had referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “Chatur Baniya” (shrewd Baniya). He also said that the Congress had never been a party based on principles. Instead, it merely has been a ‘Special Purpose Vehicle” to get freedom.

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi said that the Mahatma would have laughed at this comment for its “utter tastelessness”. “Gandhi laughed at cartoons of himself. He would have laughed at this one also but for its utter tastelessness and the hidden mischief in it,” he said.

Interestingly, Gopal-krishna Gandhi is one of the frontrunners for the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Congress termed Mr Shah’s remarks as an ‘insult’ to the father of the nation and demanded an immediate apology from Mr Shah and also from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala said “Rather than fighting casteism, they (BJP) identified even the father of the nation with his caste. This shows the character and ideology of the ruling party and its president. Where will these people take the country?”

Facing flak, Shah today said the import of his comments was heard by the people who were present at gathering.

“Maine jis reference me kaha hai waha sab logo ne suna, Surjewalaji ko abhi Gandhiji ke bahut sare siddhanto ka jawab dena hai. (Those present during the programme heard my comments and the reference in which they were made. Randeep Surjewala is yet to answer about many principles of Gandhi ji),” Mr Shah said.