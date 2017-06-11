Nation, Politics

Amit Shah says Mahatma Gandhi a ‘chatur baniya’, Cong seeks apology

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 11, 2017, 1:13 am IST
Updated Jun 11, 2017, 1:40 am IST
Interestingly, Gopal-krishna Gandhi is one of the frontrunners for the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.
BJP National President Amit Shah addresses a meeting of party MPs, MLAs, State Office Bearers, District Presidents and Mandal Presidents in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)
 BJP National President Amit Shah addresses a meeting of party MPs, MLAs, State Office Bearers, District Presidents and Mandal Presidents in Raipur, Chhattisgarh. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Opposition parties on Saturday hit out at BJP national president Amit Shah for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi. In a function at Raipur, Mr Shah had referred to Mahatma Gandhi as a “Chatur Baniya” (shrewd Baniya). He also said that the Congress had never been a party based on principles. Instead, it merely has been a ‘Special Purpose Vehicle” to get freedom.

Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi said that the Mahatma would have laughed at this comment for its “utter tastelessness”. “Gandhi laughed at cartoons of himself. He would have laughed at this one also but for its utter tastelessness and the hidden mischief in it,” he said.

Interestingly, Gopal-krishna Gandhi is one of the frontrunners for the joint Opposition candidate for the upcoming presidential elections.

The Congress termed Mr Shah’s remarks as an ‘insult’ to the father of the nation and demanded an immediate apology from Mr Shah and also from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking to reporters at the Congress communications, Randeep Singh Surjewala said “Rather than fighting casteism, they (BJP) identified even the father of the nation with his caste. This shows the character and ideology of the ruling party and its president. Where will these people take the country?”

Facing flak, Shah today said the import of his comments was heard by the people who were present at gathering.

“Maine jis reference me kaha hai waha sab logo ne suna, Surjewalaji ko abhi Gandhiji ke bahut sare siddhanto ka jawab dena hai. (Those present during the programme heard my comments and the reference in which they were made. Randeep Surjewala is yet to answer about many principles of Gandhi ji),” Mr Shah said.

Tags: mahatma gandhi, amit shah, gopalkrishna gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Amit Shah's 'chatur baniya' remark: Opposition to take up issue in Parliament

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also attacked the BJP chief over his comments.
11 Jun 2017 1:17 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Smart toddler shows baby how to escape crib and the Internet is amazed

The video has amassed almost 45 million views and over 4 lakh shares since it was posted. (Photo: Facebook)
 

Video: Brave woman catches snake using pillow case

The viral video was posted on Facebook and has got over 4.1 million views. (Photo: Youtube)
 

ICC Champions Trophy: India vs South Africa, Pakistan vs Sri Lanka and washouts

If rain spoils the proceedings and the match does not take place, meaning both the teams have to share a point, then India will definitely enter the final four because of their better NRR and if the Pakistan versus Sri Lanka game gets washed out, then South Africa will become the second team from Group B to enter semifinals. (Photo: AP)
 

French Open 2017: Rafael Nadal seeks 10th title, faces Stanislas Wawrinka in final

"It's true that 10 is a beautiful number, but actually my favourite is nine," said Rafael Nadal, the nine-time champion at Roland Garros. (Photo: AP)
 

Six-year-old girl sheds skin like snakes due to rare condition

Hanna's parents have to also take care that she doesn’t sweat because the glands are blocked by the skin and that causes her to faint. (Photo: Facebook/MeganBarrott)
 

New iPhone 8 renders show off running iOS 11 and design

Render image of an upcoming iPhone model.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

The 'son' rise: Rahul Gandhi set to take Sonia’s place as Congress prez in Oct

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Game of thrones: 24 MLAs back TTV Dhinakaran after meet with Sasikala

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File/DC)

Sonia may resign as Cong President in Oct, Rahul’s elevation not discussed

Congress President Sonia Gandhi with Vice-President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Might leave UP, come to AP: Guntur’s ‘love, affection' leaves Akhilesh floored

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Right) and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav (Left) (Photo: PTI)

UPA would grant AP special status in 2019 if voted to power: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham