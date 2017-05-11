Upper caste face to replace Raj Babbar in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: To woo the upper castes in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress is all set to bring back a Brahmin face as its state unit chief. After facing drubbing in UP Assembly elections, Congress chief Raj Babbar had already taken responsibility for the party’s defeat. Reports say he will now be replaced by an upper caste Hindu face. Though there are several options with the Congress, the party wants to shed its “pro-Muslim and anti-Hindu image” as was branded by the BJP and Sangh.

Leading the race for the top post is Rajya Sabha MP and former UP Congress chief Pramod Tewari and former Lok Sabha MP from Varanasi, Rajesh Mishra. Incidentally, Mr Tewari’s daughter, Aradhana Tewari, is one of the seven MLAs who were elected in the Assembly elections. She is in the race to become the party leader in the Assembly, though the party looks keen on making Ajay Singh ‘Lallu’ the leader, said sources, adding: “If the daughter loses, the father can be accommodated as the state chief.”

Mr Tewari is the old Congress warhorse of UP. He holds the record of maximum successive wins from one Assembly constituency. After he was elected to the Rajya Sabha, he vacated his Assembly seat for his daughter, who has been winning ever since. While Rajesh Mishra’s name has also been doing the rounds for long. He has been a student leader in Benaras Hindu University.