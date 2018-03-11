search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Politics

TD and TRS decide not to attend dinner hosted by Sonia Gandhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SNCN ACHARYULU
Published Mar 11, 2018, 1:05 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2018, 1:09 am IST
TD and TRS have decided not to attend the event even if they receive an invitation.
Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)
 Sonia Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: The Telugu Desam (TD) and the Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) did not get any invitation till Saturday for the much-hyped dinner to be hosted by former Congress president Sonia Gandhi. 

Sonia Gandhi has decided to host dinner to all Opposition parties on March 13 in Delhi. In fact, TD and TRS leaders were not expecting an invitation from the Congress to the dinner. The TD in Andhra Pradesh and TRS in Telangana are arch rivals of the Congress. Both have decided not to attend the dinner even if they receive an invitation.

 

TRS chief and Telangana state Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao is busy with the formation of the Third Front as alternative to the BJP and the Congress at the National-level. 

“I don’t think the Congress will extend an invitation to the TRS. We are also not expecting an invitation from the Congress,” TRS MP A.P. Jitendar Reddy said. 

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, he said that if at all Congress invites them for the dinner, they will not attend. Meanwhile, TD MP C.M. Ramesh said that they did not receive any invitation from the Congress for the dinner. 

Tags: telugu desam, telangana rashtra samiti, sonia gandhi, chief minister k. chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Related Stories

Sonia Gandhi dinner creating buzz in politicians


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Why is Xiaomi putting a notch in the top corner of the display?

With the selfie camera going up to a practical position, the user experience on the Mi MIX 2S could certainly improve by heavily.
 

Mohammed Shami on wife Hasin Jahan: She is brainwashed, under someone's influence

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday broke silence on the ongoing controversy with his wife Hasin Jahan, saying that people were’making fun of the entire episode’.(Photo: Facebook / AP)
 

Mohammed Shami: Wife Hasin Jahan's claims shocking but will protect her and daughter

Mohammed SHami in an interview said that the fight within my house should not tarnish image of his daughter and wife. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Fortune teller's bad luck: Chinese woman survives death prediction, destroys stall

The fortune-teller told the 70-year-old woman in Mianyang in southwestern Sichuan province in March 2017 that she would not live to see 2018. (Photo: Pixabay/ Representational)
 

Samsung ditching in-display fingerprint sensor for Galaxy Note 9: Kuo

Samsung reportedly beleives that the in-display sensor may have a lot of issues, which cannout be affordable for the company's flagship Galaxy S and Note series devices.
 

Black Mirror streaming live in China: Police launch smart glasses to nab criminals

China, under President Xi Jinping, is making a major push to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and big data technology to track and control behaviour that goes against the interests of the ruling Communist Party online and in the wider world. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

K C Venugopal pulls up party’s ‘lazy’ Bengaluru MLAs

K C Venugopal

It isn’t over, Karnataka CM will face more dissent: B S Yeddyurappa

BJP leaders take out a procession as part of their Save Bengaluru rally in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo:DC)

Bengaluru: Shot in arm for BJP, retired police B N S Reddy joins party

BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa welcomes retired police officer BNS Reddy and others to the party on Wednesday

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah: Laptops for college students

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Bengaluru development minister KJ George at the inauguration of the Bengaluru Central University on Wednesday

Miffed JD(S) will still keep backing Congress

JD(S) state president and former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy participates in a road show at Jayanagar in Bengaluru on Wednesday
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham