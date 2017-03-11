Parties smirk as Governor says Telangana saw unprecedented growth

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Friday said that the state has been witnessing impressive GSDP growth rate since its formation in 2014.

Addressing the joint session of TS Legislature, Mr Narasimhan said, “As per the advance estimates of 2016-17, GSDP is likely to grow at an impressive rate of 13.7 per cent at current prices, compared to the estimated all-India growth rate of 11.5 per cent. At constant prices of 2011-12, this corresponds to 10.1 per cent growth as against the national growth rate of 7.1 per cent. As per the advance estimates, TS GSDP is estimated to be Rs 6.54 lakh crore in 2016-17, at current prices.”

The Governor’s speech also indicated that the TRS government's fourth Budget, to be presented on March 13, would provide more funds for sops and schemes focusing on the poor, farmers and other vulnerable sections of society.

However, the main Opposition party, the Congress, staged a walkout in the middle of Governor’s speech alleging that the claims were far from the truth. The Governor said the state government would fulfill its earlier promise of providing 1 lakh jobs in public sector.

“Already 5,936 posts have been filled through TSPSC. Besides, 2,681 posts in power sector, 4,500 in Singareni Collieries, 3,950 in RTC and 10,422 in the police department, totalling 27,481, have been filled since formation of the state,” Mr Narasimhan said.

He said that notification to fill up 12,000 new posts will be issued soon. “The government has initiated the process to regularise 20,000 contract and 24,000 outsourcing employees in the power sector. Another 24,000 posts will be sanctioned in newly-established residential schools. With these measures, the government will fulfill its assurance of providing 1 lakh jobs in its five-year term,” the Governor said.

He listed out welfare schemes for various sections being implemented by state government by spending over Rs 35,000 crore every year. Mr Narasimhan said that overcoming power cuts within six months was the biggest achievement of TRS government.

“The government has successfully transformed the state from being power-deficit to power surplus. In the next three years, the total power availability in state will be 16,306 MW,” he stated.

The Governor said new industrial policy TS-iPASS attracted over Rs 54,000 crore investments so far, that will result in setting up of 3,451 industries and creation of 2.20 lakh jobs. He said IT exports from the state in 2015-16 was Rs 75,070 crore and IT sector was providing direct employment to 4 lakh.