Nation, Politics

Parties smirk as Governor says Telangana saw unprecedented growth

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 11, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 2:21 am IST
Governor said the state government would fulfill its earlier promise of providing 1 lakh jobs in public sector.
Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan
 Telangana Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan

Hyderabad: Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Friday said that the state has been witnessing impressive GSDP growth rate since its formation in 2014.

Addressing the joint session of TS Legislature, Mr Narasimhan said, “As per the advance estimates of 2016-17, GSDP is likely to grow at an impressive rate of 13.7 per cent at current prices, compared to the estimated all-India growth rate of 11.5 per cent. At constant prices of 2011-12, this corresponds to 10.1 per cent growth as against the national growth rate of 7.1 per cent. As per the advance estimates, TS GSDP is estimated to be Rs 6.54 lakh crore in 2016-17, at current prices.”   

The Governor’s speech also indicated that the TRS government's fourth Budget, to be presented on March 13, would provide more funds for sops and schemes focusing on the poor, farmers and other vulnerable sections of society.

However, the main Opposition party, the Congress, staged a walkout in the middle of Governor’s speech alleging that the claims were far from the truth. The Governor said the state government would fulfill its earlier promise of providing 1 lakh jobs in public sector.

“Already 5,936 posts have been filled through TSPSC. Besides, 2,681 posts in power sector, 4,500 in Singareni Collieries, 3,950 in RTC and 10,422 in the police department, totalling 27,481, have been filled since formation of the state,” Mr Narasimhan said.

He said that notification to fill up 12,000 new posts will be issued soon. “The government has initiated the process to regularise 20,000 contract and 24,000 outsourcing employees in the power sector. Another 24,000 posts will be sanctioned in newly-established residential schools. With these measures, the government will fulfill its assurance of providing 1 lakh jobs in its five-year term,” the Governor said.

He listed out welfare schemes for various sections being implemented by state government by spending over Rs 35,000 crore every year. Mr Narasimhan said that overcoming power cuts within six months was the biggest achievement of TRS government.

“The government has successfully transformed the state from being power-deficit to power surplus. In the next three years, the total power availability in state will be 16,306 MW,” he stated.

The Governor said new industrial policy TS-iPASS attracted over Rs 54,000 crore investments so far, that will result in setting up of 3,451 industries and creation of 2.20 lakh jobs. He said IT exports from the state in 2015-16 was Rs 75,070 crore and IT sector was providing direct employment to 4 lakh.

Tags: telangana governor, governor e.s.l. narasimhan, ts legislature
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Related Stories

The GSDP was calculated for the first half of the ongoing financial year (2016-17 April-September).

Telangana sets GSDP record in first half, surpasses national average

All the three sectors in Telangana state — agriculture, industry and IT and service — have surpassed the national average.
08 Jan 2017 2:05 AM
The number of registrations of lands, flats, plots and houses also increased by 26.92 per cent in 2015-16. (Representational image)

For first time in Telangana, land business sees growth

Compared with revenue earnings in the financial year 2014-15, the government’s revenues increased by 22.36 per cent in 2015-16.
19 May 2016 4:04 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities from the film industry were spotted arriving for a screening of the film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

B-Town stars come out to watch Alia-Varun's Badrinath Ki Dulhania
Amitabh Bachchan launched on Thursday a joint initiative between Ramesh Sippy's Academy of Cinema and Entertainment and Mumbai University for film courses. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan launches Ramesh Sippy's initiative for Mumbai University
The cast and crew of the film 'Fukrey 2' celebrated the wrap of the film with a bash late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Fukrey 2 celebrate wrap of the film with a bash
Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Akshay, Kareena, other stars are a visual treat
John Abraham, Subhash Ghai, Bhagyashree, Amyra Dastur and Sapna Bhavnani were spotted at a fashion show for the visually impaired in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

John, Subhash Ghai honour winners of beauty pageant for visually impaired
Numerous celebrities from B-Town walked the ramp at the India Beach Fashion Week held in Goa on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sunny, Gauahar, Daisy, Rhea look stunning at Indian Beach Fashion Week
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's why BCCI decided to withdraw complaint against Steve Smith over DRS row

According to sources in Indian cricket Board, Cricket Australia Chief Executive James Sutherland requested BCCI CEO Rahul Johri to not press charges, reminding him of the cordial bilateral relations they shared through the years. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Five-year-old spells Sanskrit word correctly to become youngest spelling bee champ

The five-year-old became the youngest ever champion in the competition which was previously won by Indians. (Photo: Youtube)
 

I-League: Bengaluru FC lock horns with Mohun Bagan

Bengaluru FC have had a mix bag journey in I-League till now. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)
 

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli and Co take a break to rejuvenate

Indian cricketers Abhinav Mukund, Ravichandran Ashwin, Murali Vijay, Cheteshwar Pujara, Wriddhiman Saha and Karun Nair went trekking on Friday. (Photo: Ravichandran Ashwin/Twitter)
 

McDonalds, Burger King could fire staff if this works well

(Representational Image)
 

Priyanka is unique and special, cannot be compared to Deepika: Madhu Chopra

Priyanka and Deepika, 31, were seen together in SLB's 'Bajirao Mastani'.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Will BJP dwarf Congress again? Fate of 5 states will be out tomorrow

If the alliance forged by UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi, seen as the BJP's main rival, outscores it, then it will embolden opposition ranks unlike any other time since Modi stormed to power in 2014. (Photo: PTI)

EC lowers cap for anonymous donations to Rs 2000, asks parties to go cashless

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi. (Photo: PTI)

AIADMK, DMK members raise fisherman killing issue in Parliament

Representational image (Photo: File)

Fractured mandates, mid-term polls, defections: Instability not new to UP

ttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

PMO not giving appointment to Kerala CM to discuss drought: MP

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham