Modi takes the throne in UP; thanks people for unprecedented support

BJP workers play holi with a giant cut-out of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as they celebrate the party’s victory in the UP and Uttarakhand Assembly elections, at the party headquarters in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) saw an unprecedented victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday thanked public for the support. An overjoyed Prime Minister took to Twitter to express his emotions.

"Am overjoyed that BJP has received unprecedented support from all sections of society. Huge support from the youth is gladdening," he tweeted.

Modi also congratulated BJP chief Amit Shah and other party bearers for the their exemplary work in taking the party to new heights.

"I salute the hard work of BJP Karyakartas. They have tirelessly worked hard at the grassroots level & won the confidence of the people," he tweeted.

"Every moment of our time, everything we do is for welfare & wellbeing of the people of India. We believe in the power of 125 crore Indians," he added.

The Prime Minister thanked the people of Punjab for giving the BJP-Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) alliance the opportunity to serve them for ten years. The rule of the alliance now comes to an end with the trends in Punjab show the Congress leading with 76 seats, the AAP leading in 20 seats and the BJP-SAD leading in 18 seats.

"I thank people of Punjab for giving @Akali_Dal_ & @BJP4Punjab the opportunity to serve for 10 years & for the support we got in these polls," the Prime Minister tweeted.

So far, the trends show the BJP gaining 310 out of 403 seats in Uttar Pradesh, with the Samajwadi Party-Congress alliance getting 54 seats and Mayawati-led Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) 19 seats.

In Uttarakhand, the BJP is leading with 56 seats. In Goa, a close contest between the BJP and the Congress is brewing as the former has won 13 seats, while the latter is leading with 17.

In Manipur, the Congress is leading with 26 seats, with the BJP with 20.

Meanwhile, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi congratulated Modi for the BJP's victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and thanked the people of Punjab for giving the Congress a mandate for the state's "bright future".

The Congress vice president said the party stands resolute and committed to its values of a united India and will continue its fight to win people's hearts.

"I congratulate Shri Narendra Modi and the BJP on their victory in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand," he said in a tweet.

The Prime Minister responded to him and thanked him for his wishes. "Thank you. Long live democracy!" Modi tweeted back.

Rahul also thanked the people of Punjab for electing a Congress government for a bright future of the state. He congratulated Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh and all the workers for ensuring the party's victory there.

"I thank everyone in Punjab for their immense faith and support. This is a mandate for a brighter future for Punjab and it's youth.”

"My heartiest congratulations to Capt Amarinder Singhji and all our party workers who worked tirelessly," he said in a tweet.

In a message to all party workers, he said, "To all Congress workers across India: We stand resolute and committed to our values and our belief in an India united in strength and purpose."

"Our fight continues and will not end till we win the hearts and minds of people," he said.