Goa voters will repent for giving a fractured mandate: Parsekar

PTI
Published Mar 11, 2017, 7:36 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 7:46 pm IST
Parsekar lost from Mandrem constituency to Congress candidate Dayanand Sopte by over 7,000 votes.
Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar (Photo: File)
Panaji: Outgoing Goa Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar on Saturday said that the people of Goa will repent for the next five years for giving a fractured mandate.

"I don't know why there was such a result. People have given a fractured mandate and I feel they have committed a mistake. They will repent for next five years," Parsekar told reporters after submitting his resignation to Goa Governor Mridula Sinha.

The outgoing chief minister was accompanied by his cabinet colleague Rajendra Arlekar who lost from Pernem seat.

Tags: laxmikant parsekar, assembly election 2017, goa constituency, dayanand sopte
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

