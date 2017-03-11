Nation, Politics

Assembly election results 2017: AAP’s national ambitions crushed

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 11, 2017, 4:04 pm IST
Updated Mar 11, 2017, 4:06 pm IST
Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party failed to repeat a Delhi; relegated to second place in Punjab, fails to open account in Goa.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI/File)
 Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: After a surprising landslide win in the 2015 Delhi elections, the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party had huge hopes from Punjab and Goa to increase their pan-India presence. However, the Assembly election results on Saturday dashed the party's hopes of expanding its footprint outside Delhi.

Within two hours of counting, it was clear that the party would be relegated to second place in Punjab and face a complete washout in Goa.

The party had put all its might and resources into Punjab and Goa to make its presence felt. Kejriwal had himself addressed at least 95 rallies in Punjab over the past few months.

The exit polls had predicted an AAP or Congress government in Punjab.

In Punjab, where AAP was seen as an alternative to the Akalis and the Congress, it could not even come close to the victory it dreamed of. AAP secured victory in only 23 out of 117-Assembly seats. But its foray into the political arena in Punjab further scuttled the chances of the Akalis.

One of the reasons behind AAP’s defeat in Punjab might have been its failure to respect the local leadership. The AAP's senior leadership in Delhi threw out its Punjab convenor Sucha Singh Chhottepur last year, and Chhottepur had complained that the party’s high command was imposing central leaders on the Punjab unit. The party even suspended two out of its four MPs over petty issues and charged them with indulging in anti-party activities.

In Goa, with chief minister candidate Elvis Gomes, AAP hoped to put up a spirited fight, but in vain. AAP failed to open their account in 40-seat Goa Assembly.

A major reason for AAP’s failure in Goa was that most of senior party leaders were busy campaigning in Punjab.

Accepting defeat, Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that his struggle would continue. "We respect the people's decision. I thank all the party workers for their hard work. The struggle would continue," he tweeted.

Disappointed by its performance, AAP said it will introspect on the reasons behind its rout. "We are disappointed with the results. We will introspect on the reasons behind the (poor) performance," senior AAP leader Ashutosh said.

AAP leader and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra said the party had not expected such results in Punjab and Goa. "This was not expected and it’s the time to review them," Mishra said. He, however, added that the party has made its impact felt at the national stage.

As the counting of votes started in the morning, Atishi Marlena, Ashutosh and other senior party leaders went to Kejriwal's residence. The party had put tricolour balloons on the Flag Staff Road, the lane that houses the Chief Minister's official bungalow, and installed LED screens to show live results.

Party workers had gathered outside Kejriwal's residence, but as the trends indicated that party was not winning any of the two states, the crowd started ebbing.

After Congress’ continual failures since 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AAP had expected to become an alternative party and block Narendra Modi’s bid in the 2019 general elections.

In 2015, AAP had wiped out Congress as well as BJP in Delhi and recorded a sensational victory capturing 67 of the 70 seats. But, today’s results indicate that AAP’s dream of being a national party is still far off.

Tags: assembly election 2017, punjab election results 2017, goa election results 2017, aam aadmi party, arvind kejriwal
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

