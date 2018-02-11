Rahul Gandhi’s temple hop won’t help Congress: Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Belagavi: Railways minister Piyush Goyal mocked at Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s temple visits, saying ‘religious tourism’ would not help impress people of Karnataka in the run up to forthcoming elections to the Legislative Assembly.

He told the media here on Saturday that people of the state are aware of drama enacted by Congress leaders who will not be able to rid their sins through ‘religious tourism’ Post Assembly elections in Gujarat, Mr Gandhi did not visit any temple, he added.

Mr Goyal expressed confidence that his party would win two thirds of the total number of seats in the Assembly and unseat a corrupt government headed by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

Commenting on projects launched by his ministry in Karnataka, he said he had come to Belagavi to understand problems faced by people and would initiate modernization of the railway station in this border city soon. Besides, the ministry had plans to upgrade Vijayapura railway station and take up more projects once his party wrests power in Karantaka.

Soon after the launch of rail ticket booking App and inspection of railway overbridge work in the city, he said officers concerned in his ministry were directed to submit an action plan for development of the city's railway station soon. The app launched today would enable passengers to book reserved and non-reserved rail tickets online and thus waiting in long queues, besides facilitating development of a paperless ticketing process.