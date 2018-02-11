search on deccanchronicle.com
National Conference MLA raises pro-Pak slogan in J&K Assembly

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published Feb 11, 2018, 1:14 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2018, 1:14 am IST
The NC has distanced itself from the remarks made by Lone who presents Kashmir Valley’s Sonawari constituency in the Assembly.
Yes, I said it. It is my personal view, I said it in the house and I don't think anyone should have a problem with it: National Conference MLA Akbar Lone on shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' in J&K Assembly.
 Yes, I said it. It is my personal view, I said it in the house and I don't think anyone should have a problem with it: National Conference MLA Akbar Lone on shouting 'Pakistan Zindabad' in J&K Assembly. (Photo: Twitter|ANI)

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Assembly, currently in its Budget session in winter capital Jammu, on Saturday witnessed a bizarre situation when Opposition National Conference (NC) member and former Speaker Muhammad Akbar Lone chanted ‘Pakistan zindabad (Long live Pakistan)’ in the House.

He did that to counter ruling BJP MLAs who had earlier chanted ‘Pakistan murdabad (down with Pakistan)” in the House in the backdrop of the terror attack on an Army station in Jammu’s Sunjwan area.

 

The NC has distanced itself from the remarks made by Lone who presents Kashmir Valley’s Sonawari constituency in the Assembly. The NC’s working president and former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah, said that focus should be on Sunjwan militant attack instead of “misplaced” slogans. “We need to focus on the unfortunate developments in #SunjwanArmyCamp & not get distracted by misplaced slogans,” he wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.com.

He endorsed his party president Farooq Abdullah’s stand on the issue. In another tweet, Omar said,  “Totally endorse my Party President’s views outlined in these two tweets. The party will say nothing more on this issue.”

Earlier, NC spokesperson Junaid Azim Mattu said entire party has the clear stand over Lone remarks which are unacceptable to the party. “Just spoke to @JKNC_ President Dr  Farooq Abdullah Sahib. Dr. Sahib and the entire party is of the unequivocal stand that NC MLA from Sonawari Mr Akbar Lone has spoken out of turn and his slogans in the Legislative Assembly are completely unacceptable to the party,” Mattu twitted. 

In another tweet, Mattu said Lone should not forget that he belongs to a party that rejected the two nation theory. 

Tags: jammu and kashmir assembly, national conference, pakistan zindabad
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar




