Nation, Politics

VK Sasikala’s wait to be sworn-in as CM may have just got longer

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C R GOWRI SHANKER
Published Feb 11, 2017, 1:55 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 3:26 am IST
Not prudent to invite Sasikala now in view of the impending court verdict, Tamil Nadu Governor tells Centre.
AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala.
 AIADMK General Secretary V K Sasikala.

Hyderabad: Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is of the view that it would not be prudent to call V.K. Sasikala to form a government now in view of the impending Supreme Court judgement in the corruption case in which she is an accused, sources said.

A day after meeting the leaders of the warring factions, the Governor sent his detailed assessment of the “extraordinary situation” in Tamil Nadu to the Centre which, according to reliable sources, may have dashed Sasikala’s immediate hopes of being sworn-in as chief minister.

It is believed the Governor has also concluded that there should be a reasonable guarantee that the person who is not a member of the Assembly should have the ability to be elected to the Assembly within six months of being named as CM.

The Governor is reported to have said in his assessment: “Even when there is iota of doubt about the ability of the person to get elected to Assembly within six months, Article 164 (4) has to be interpreted as a restriction/disqualification as contained in the interpretation of Supreme Court mentioned above.

The report is said to acknowledge the fact that the “Governor is also bound by Constitution to satisfy himself that a person staking claim would form a stable government. In view of the impending judgement in the DA case as uncertainty exists about the qualification of V.K. Sasikala to become MLA”.

The source who revealed the Governor’s thinking and his possible line of action also said pending court cases have been mentioned as an impediment to calling the particular person now.

The decision means that without the concurrence of the Centre or instructions to the contrary, the Governor will first await the SC judgement in the Sasikala case and so is in no hurry to either invite, O. Panneerselvam or Sasikala for a show of strength. A peculiar situation in this case, the Governor is said to have stated in his report, is the resolution of the AIADMK legislators actually proposed by O. Pannerselvam.

“In the resolution given by V.K. Sasikala it is seen that it is mooted because O. Pannerselvam informed Sasikala of his resignation having being submitted to Governor.”

It is also noted that O. Pannerselvam has proposed the resolution and also signed the same. Now Pannerselvam has stated that he was constrained, forced and coerced to sign the resignation letter under duress and therefore requested to rescind any action taken thereon.

“The current situation in Tamil Nadu presents a unique set of constitutional issues with no precedent of this kind. Here is a person who stakes claim to form the government based on the resolution passed at a meeting of the party legislators. But she is not a legislator of the Assembly. Hence it is not a straight case under Article 164 (1) but has to be considered under Article 164 (1) read with Article 164 (4).

Rao, who has sent a detailed report to Centre on the developments in TN, also asserted that since OPS is the caretaker CM, “there is no vacuum and hence there is no need for being unduly alarmed.”

Tags: ch vidyasagar rao, v.k. sasikala
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam being greeted by various party supporters at his official residence in Chennai on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Nobody can hijack AIADMK, will not let it become 'family property': OPS

In a reference to Sasikala, Panneerselvam said that those who want to capture the party are daydreaming.
10 Feb 2017 8:24 PM
Caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam

Madhusudhanan, top leaders throng O Panneerselvam's residence

Support continued to pour in for caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam for the second day on Thursday.
10 Feb 2017 2:45 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

It's not just foreign countries that have beautiful college campuses. Our country can boast of many picturesque campuses that will make you want enroll as a student all over again.

Campuses across India that look like a dream
Thaipusam is celebrated in Kuala Lumpur in honor of Hindu god Lord Murugan with an annual procession by Hindu devotees seeking blessings, fulfilling vows and offering thanks. (Photo: AP)

Kuala Lumpur celebrates Hindu festival of devotion
Taiwan celebrates the Lantern festival in Taipei with visitors from all around the world visiting the city. (Photo: AP/Instagram)

Taipei lights up colourfully during the Lantern Festival in Taiwan
Amputee fitness seems to be bringing in a lot of entries from fitness enthusiasts motivating many with their courage (Photo: Instagram)

Inspiring images of amputees sweating it out at the gym
The image of a playful canine going viral shows that Photoshop artists can give an interesting twist to almost anything these days (Photo: Reddit)

Adorable puppy gets Photoshop treatment from netizens
Mosque celings in Iran and UAE have some of the most colourful and innovative designs as Islamic architecture is a revelation (Photo: Instagram/Imgur)

Kaleidoscopic Islamic architecture in mosques around the world
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India beat Sri Lanka, enter final

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)
 

East Bengal striker receives boots from Wayne Rooney

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza (L) and Wayne Rooney. (Photo: East Bengal FB/AFP)
 

Ajay called and shouted at me saying some really nasty things: Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kajol used to be best of friends and he would often refer to her as his lucky charm.
 

Watch: Naam Shabana trailer is gritty and thrilling thanks to its in-form ensemble

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish does complete U-turn, joins Oppn in questioning Centre over note ban

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

No more talks with Naga Council if blockade continues: Govt

MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju with Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh in Imphal on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP eyeing patch-up with Sena on realising 'mistake': Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Controversy over Modi's 'raincoat' jibe unjustified: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

‘Will take correct decision’: Tamil Nadu Governor likely to favour Sasikala

To set the ball rolling, Sasikala spoke in English for a couple of minutes according to insiders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham