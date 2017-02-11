Tamil Nadu Governor: Who ordered swearing-in fete?

CHENNAI: Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao is understood to have sought a “status report” from the Director General of Police T.K. Rajendran on allegations from various quarters that MLAs had been kept under “captive custody”. He also told him to ensure that law and order in the state was maintained.

The Governor is understood to have questioned the presence of police personnel at the Madras University Centenary Auditorium when he had not invited anyone to form government. Immediately after the meeting, police personnel were withdrawn from the auditorium.

Mr Rao quietly took charge of the administration by meeting Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan at about 11.30 am and quickly followed it up with a discussion with the DGP, Chennai police commissioner S. George and a few others.

Sources said Mr Rao told Mr Rajendran to verify allegations that MLAs had been kept under custody in a location near the city as highlighted by the media. “The Governor told the police to ensure that the MLAs are there only at their will,” a source said.

The Governor’s action comes a day after caretaker Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam met him and alleged that many MLAs have been kept under “captive custody” by the Sasikala camp.

OPS’ name in list backing sasikala puts Guv in a fix

Ms Sasikala on Thursday submitted list of “134 MLAs” who have expressed support to her. He might have found it a little intriguing that Mr Panneerselvam’s name was among the list of supporting MLAs submitted by the Sasikala group.