Nation, Politics

Rs 1,000 crore! That’s price Siddaramaiah paid for his CM seat: BS Yeddyurappa

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | VITTAL SHASTRI
Published Feb 11, 2017, 6:26 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 6:29 am IST
BJP chief says amount was transferred to Congress leaders through MLC Govindaraju.
Former chief minister and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa addressing a press conference in Bagalkote on Friday.
 Former chief minister and BJP state president B.S. Yeddyurappa addressing a press conference in Bagalkote on Friday.

Hubballi: BJP state president, B S Yeddyurappa claimed on Friday that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had paid over Rs 1,000 crore to  some of the Congress's national leaders to retain his post.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, he alleged the amount had been transferred to them through MLC Govindaraju, his close aide.

Refusing to reveal the names of the Congress leaders who had  received the money, he said everything would be revealed after the investigation.

"It is no secret that Govindaraju is the right hand man of Siddaramaiah and helps him in all such dealings. The Chief Minister is well aware of the details of the funds transferred to the party high command to help him retain his chair. He should explain this during the ongoing Assembly session as people have a right to know the truth," he added. .

Charging that Mr Shivaraj Tangadagi had looted the state of  the Rs 43.88 crore meant for development works when he was Minor Irrigation Minister, he deplored that Mr Siddaramaiah had failed to take action against him despite having all the relevant information.  The BJP chief said he would soon release documents to substantiate his charges.

Responding to  reports about former CM, S.M. Krishna joining the  BJP, he said the matter had not been discussed in the party and a final decision would be taken only after talks with the Congress leader. But he  denied he had any information about former Minister,  Ambareesh joining his party.

Claiming there were no differences between him and senior BJP leader, K S Eshwarappa over the functioning of Sangolli Rayanna brigade, he said they  would both go on a state-wide tour to bring the BJP back to the power in Karnataka.  Moving on, Mr Yeddyurappa  urged the state government to give priority to proper utilisation of funds released by the Centre for drought relief. 

Tags: b s yeddyurappa, chief minister siddaramaiah
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

