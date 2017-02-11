Nation, Politics

No numbers to make Sharad Pawar President, says daughter

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMEY TIRODKAR
Published Feb 11, 2017, 12:39 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 3:22 am IST
President Pranab Mukherjee’s five-year tenure will expire in July this year.
Sharad Pawar's daughter and Parliamentarian Supriya Sule (Photo: PTI)
 Sharad Pawar's daughter and Parliamentarian Supriya Sule (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai: Seeking to put an end to rumours that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar might be a contender for the President’s post, his daughter and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule has refuted any such possibility.

“I know we don’t have the numbers to see Pawarsaheb as President of India. So, when we know our limitations then why would we dream about it?” Ms Sule said in an exclusive interview to this newspaper on Friday.

President Pranab Mukherjee’s five-year tenure will expire in July this year. Mr Pawar’s proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen the NCP chief being rumoured as a possible candidate for the coveted post.

“I am not that new to politics. I know the reality and I am a responsible MP. I work professionally. So no emotions attached in such issues. There are limitations of our party. We don’t have the numbers that it requires. So we do not see such dreams, which are not possible,” Ms Sule said when asked whether Mr Pawar’s close relations across the political spectrum will help him become the next President.

Tags: supriya sule, sharad pawar
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities were seen at a screening of 'Jolly LLB 2' held by Akshay Kumar late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay Kumar hosts Jolly LLB 2 screening for B-Town
Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut were seen having a great time on the sets of Kapil Sharma's show where they promoted their film 'Rangoon' on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid, Kangana put on their dancing shoes on Kapil Sharma's show
Akshay Kumar's son Aarav and several other celebrities were seen arriving for the screening of Akshay Kumar's 'Jolly LLB 2' late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Family, stars come out to watch Akshay Kumar's Jolly LLB 2
Several Bollywood celebrities were seen as they stepped out casually and at events on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Gauri, Parineeti, Emraan, others shine as they step out
Amitabh Bachchan and several other celebrities were seen at an alumni meet of their alma mater Kirori Mal College, Delhi in Mumbai where they raised funds for the renovation of an auditorium of the university. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Amitabh Bachchan raises funds for alma mater with celebrity alumni
B-Town stars were snapped at various locations on Tuesday as they stepped out. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Deepika, Shahid, Jhanvi, Malaika, Kriti, others are a cheerful bunch
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
 

Blind Cricket World T20: India beat Sri Lanka, enter final

The final will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)
 

Virat Kohli and Wriddhiman Saha are India’s DRS experts

When Bangladesh were batting, India got the wicket of opener Soumya Sarkar through a successful DRS after the on-field umpire had ruled not out. (Photo: AFP)
 

East Bengal striker receives boots from Wayne Rooney

East Bengal striker Willis Plaza (L) and Wayne Rooney. (Photo: East Bengal FB/AFP)
 

Ajay called and shouted at me saying some really nasty things: Karan Johar

Karan Johar and Kajol used to be best of friends and he would often refer to her as his lucky charm.
 

Watch: Naam Shabana trailer is gritty and thrilling thanks to its in-form ensemble

Screengrabs from the trailer.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Nitish does complete U-turn, joins Oppn in questioning Centre over note ban

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar.

No more talks with Naga Council if blockade continues: Govt

MoS for Home Kiren Rijiju with Manipur CM Okram Ibobi Singh in Imphal on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

BJP eyeing patch-up with Sena on realising 'mistake': Uddhav Thackeray

Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo: PTI)

Controversy over Modi's 'raincoat' jibe unjustified: Rajnath

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: PTI)

‘Will take correct decision’: Tamil Nadu Governor likely to favour Sasikala

To set the ball rolling, Sasikala spoke in English for a couple of minutes according to insiders. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham