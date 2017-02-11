No numbers to make Sharad Pawar President, says daughter

Mumbai: Seeking to put an end to rumours that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar might be a contender for the President’s post, his daughter and Member of Parliament Supriya Sule has refuted any such possibility.

“I know we don’t have the numbers to see Pawarsaheb as President of India. So, when we know our limitations then why would we dream about it?” Ms Sule said in an exclusive interview to this newspaper on Friday.

President Pranab Mukherjee’s five-year tenure will expire in July this year. Mr Pawar’s proximity to Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seen the NCP chief being rumoured as a possible candidate for the coveted post.

“I am not that new to politics. I know the reality and I am a responsible MP. I work professionally. So no emotions attached in such issues. There are limitations of our party. We don’t have the numbers that it requires. So we do not see such dreams, which are not possible,” Ms Sule said when asked whether Mr Pawar’s close relations across the political spectrum will help him become the next President.