Mulayam will say ‘boys will be boys’ on allegations against SP: Modi

Badaun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched a scathing attack at Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav on his 'boys make mistakes' comment.

"A Samajwadi Party MLA from Budaun levelled serious allegations against a Samajwadi Party MP and if a reporter approaches Mulayam ji for comment, he would have said that boys make mistakes," Prime Minister Modi said while addressing a rally in Badaun.

Tearing into Akhilesh Yadav's government, Prime Minister Modi alleged it of playing with aspirations of youth of the state for political gains.

"Akhilesh Yadav government is playing with the aspirations of youth for its political gains. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister has been sheltering the criminals and goons in the state," he added.

The Prime Minister also questioned the 'poor' development Samajwadi Party's stronghold Badaun.

"Budaun is among 100 backward districts. I had heard about Budaun when I was in Gujarat as the state's CM). What is the reason that fruits of development could not be able to reach this land under the regime of Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party," he said.

In 2014, Mulayam shocked the entire nation when he said that boys make mistakes to express his protest against anti- rape law.

Prime Minister Modi on Friday said that the truth of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister will be exposed on March 11 when the results of the elections will be declared.

Condemning the incident of imprisoning BJP workers, Prime Minister Modi also said that the Samajwadi Party is misusing law for its own benefit.

"Is the government used like this? The BJP workers were forcibly imprisoned. Who misuses law for its personal motive?" he added.