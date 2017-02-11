 LIVE !  :  Umesh Yadav is all over Bangladesh as India are in the driver’s seat in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: India on a roll, Bangladesh 4 down
 
‘PM likes to peek into people’s bathrooms’: Rahul’s swipe at Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 11, 2017, 11:32 am IST
Updated Feb 11, 2017, 12:03 pm IST
Earlier this week, Modi had said that one should learn the art of ‘bathing with a raincoat on’ from Manmohan Singh.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi release the Common Minimum Programme in Lukcnow. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi release the Common Minimum Programme in Lukcnow. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘raincoat’ remark about former PM Manmohan Singh, Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said the Prime Minister loves surfing on Google, reading horoscopes and peeping into people's bathrooms.

“Modi likes to read 'janampatri', search Google and peep into bathrooms of people...but he is a failure as PM; he will get a jolt from results of Uttar Pradesh polls,” Rahul said.

Congress and BJP were locked in fiery exchanges inside and outside Parliament over Narendra Modi's remark that one should learn the art of "bathing with a raincoat on" from Manmohan Singh as there was not a single taint on him despite so many scams having taken place during his regime.

“For almost 35 years, Manmohan Singh ji had a lot of influence on country's economic policies. Politicians have a lot to learn from him (Manmohan Singh). So much has happened (corruption scandals) during UPA rule, but there is not a single taint on him. Bathing in a bathroom with a raincoat on is an art only Dr Sahib (Manmohan Singh) can know of,” the PM had said in the Parliament on Thursday.

Continuing his tirade against the Prime Minister, Gandhi said the former resorts to the strategy of 'distraction' when he does not have answers to questions. "Narendra Modi's strategy is distraction...He uses this strategy when he doesn't have answers. Modi ji has failed cent percent in the past 2.5 years," Rahul said.

Condemning the Prime Minister for not fulfilling his promises, Gandhi said, "Prime Minister promised employment to two crore people every year. Not even percent has been accomplished."

Under attack from Congress over his remarks, Modi had also warned the grand-old party that he has a detailed dossier on them. “Hold your tongue, I have your entire horoscope. I do not want to abandon reason and propriety, but if you abandon reason and propriety and speak nonsense, your history will always chase you, your evil deeds, your sins will always chase you,” Modi had said on Friday at an election rally in Haridwar.

Taking a swipe at Modi, UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said, “Anyone's 'janmpatri' is just a click away in this age of Internet. PM and BJP should not mislead people and come forward and tell what they have given to the state which has elected all prominent NDA leaders.”

Rahul and Samajwadi President Akhilesh Yadav released the Common Minimum Programme at a joint press conference in Lucknow.

The programme includes ten points of commitment to the people of Uttar Pradesh, such as free smart phones to youth, employment to 20 lakh youth, loan waiver to farmers, reduction of power tariff, pension schemes for poor, better infrastructure, cycle to girls who will fall under merit list, 33 percent reservation to women in government jobs, free residence to Dalits and backward class poor.

Refuting the speculations of any rift between the Samajwadi Party and Congress, Gandhi asserted both the parties are coordinating with each other. “On 99 per cent of 403 seats there is no problem and issues are being resolved on the remaining seats...we are fighting polls together and it is wrong to say that there no coordination in alliance,” said Rahul.

The Congress vice-president assured that they will develop Uttar Pradesh and bring about a change in the state. “We want a government of the youth and vision...these ten points in the joint programme are foundations of development,” said Rahul.

“No need for emotions and anger...these are elections for growth and prosperity of the state,” Akhilesh said.

Tags: narendra modi, akhilesh yadav, rahul gandhi, uttar pradesh assembly elections
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Google's secret, billion-dollar Magic Leap prototype leaked

Magic Leap is a US startup company that is working on a head-mounted virtual retinal display that can superimpose 3D computer-generated imagery over real objects.
 

How to they make ultra-thin, bendable glass for smartphones

It is a specially treated glass that is as thin as paper and also bends like one.
 

'Have some shame': Anushka slams reports of Virat's involvement with Phillauri

Recently, reports of Virat and Anushka's engagement had also surfaced before it was shot down.
 

LIVE| India vs Bangladesh Test, Day 3: India on a roll, Bangladesh 4 down

Umesh Yadav is all over Bangladesh as India are in the driver’s seat in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI)
 

National taekwondo players accuse coach of sexual abuse

Representational Image
 

PCB suspends Khalid Latif, Sharjeel Khan for alleged corruption in PSL

Khalid Latif and Sharjeel Khan were sent back home from Dubai, where they were competing in the Pakistan Super League T20. (Photo: PSL)
