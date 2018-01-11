Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah flings terror charge at BJP, RSS

Mysuru: With the assembly polls fast approaching, the rival parties are clearly raising the tenor of their attacks on each other. If BJP national president, Amit Shah was harsh on the "corruption " in the Congress on his visit to the state on Wednesday, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah too was sharper than usual, calling the RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP men "terrorists" while speaking to reporters in Nagavalli, Chamarajnagar district.

Responding to a question on his arrival at the helipad, on the saffron parties' claim of the Popular Front India ( PFI) being involved in the murder of a Hindu activist, Rudresh, he assured, "We will examine the documents we have and take necessary action." But not stopping there, he hit out at the saffron outfits, saying, "They themselves are all sorts of terrorists. The RSS, Bajrang Dal and BJP are terrorists. Whichever organisation it may be, whether SDPI, PFI or RSS , Bajrang Dal or Vishwa Hindu Parishat, our government will not tolerate it if anyone indulges in terrorism and communalism and tries to disrupt the harmony in society."

Later, speaking at Hanur, he once again declared, "The entire BJP is communal. The RSS, Bajrang Dal and VHP are also communal. There is no doubt about it. We are not afraid of calling the BJP a communal party."

Speaking to reporters before boarding a helicopter at Madikeri helipad Wednesday morning, he said he did not have any information about the alleged threat received by Minister Tanvir Sait from gangster, Ravi Poojari. "I will speak to him (Sait) and ask the police too to investigate if it was a fake call or for real," he added.

Asked if the snake found at the resort where Mr Amit Shah had stayed was an auspicious or inauspicious sign, he shot back, "I don't believe in such things, so will not react to this."

The CM who created history by visiting the jinxed backward district of Chamarajnagar for the 23rd time and Chamajnagar town for the tenth time, said he would become CM again. Addressing a gathering after inaugurating developmental projects in Chamarajnagar, he said: "Rs 4000 crores has been released to Chamarajnagar district in four years. We should not use religion and caste for politics. Humanity matters. Sab ka saath sab ka vikaas should not be restricted to words. No government has kept its word so far. But we have kept our word. Our government has functioned as per the philosophies of Buddha and Ambedkar. We have spent Rs 66,000 crores for Dalits. BJP leaders are involved in a drama by visiting Dalits’ houses."

Gundu Rao: If you ban PFI, ban BJP & RSS too

Upping the ante against the Sangh parivar, KPCC working president Dinesh Gundu Rao demanded a ban on the BJP and the RSS along with the Popular Front of India (PFI) if it was a terrorist organisations.

Addressing a dharna organised by the Youth Congress to protest against the suicide of a girl following alleged harassment by Bajrang Dal activists in Chikmagaluru district, he backed Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's statement in Chamarajnagar comparing the Sangh Parivar to militant organisations. He said Hindu outfits were terrorizing people in the name of Hindutva thus spoiling peace and harmony. The BJP leaders who raised a hue and cry over the murder of Deepak Rao in Mangaluru last week, had maintained a stoic silence on the girl's suicide. The government must ban both BJP/RSS along with PFI to restore peace, he added.