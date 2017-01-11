Nation, Politics

Congress says 'don't fear’; BJP says 'fear', 'scare them': Rahul Gandhi

PTI
Published Jan 11, 2017, 7:08 pm IST
Updated Jan 11, 2017, 7:10 pm IST
We do not hate them (BJP and RSS) but will defeat their ideology and remove them from power, says Rahul.
Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses at the party's Jan Vedna Sammelan at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addresses at the party's Jan Vedna Sammelan at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Mounting a scathing attack on BJP and RSS, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused them of creating an atmosphere of "fear" among the people, asserting the Congress will defeat their ideology and remove the saffron party from power.

Observing that it is a clash between two philosophies, the Congress vice president said while his party's philosophy asks people to be fearless, BJP's is to create "fear" and "scare" the people.

"This is a fight between two philosophies. This is not a new fight. This fight is thousands of years old. The Congress party's philosophy says do not fear. The other philosophy says instill fear and scare them.

"You look at BJP's policies. Their entire aim is to scare the people of the country. Fear terrorism, maoism, demonetisation, scare the media. In two-three months, in the entire country, they have spread this fear," Gandhi said.

He said while the Congress party told labourers and farmers to be fearless come what may, they will be guaranteed 100 days employment and none will be able to take away their land without paying the market price for it, Narendra Modi "snatched" away their money and land.

Gandhi said in states like Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, where Adivasis have stood up for their land, water and forest rights, they have been shot down.

"These people (BJP and RSS) think that they can rule by spreading hatred and fear among the people. Congress party will defeat and remove them from power. We do not hate them (BJP and RSS) but we will defeat their ideology," Gandhi said.

He said Congress party has always stood for dispelling the fear and asserted that India is strong and the country and its people do not to fear anything in this world.

"The basis of their politics, their structure, is to change fear into anger. This is not happening for the last two or two-and-a-half years but this has been going on for thousands of years. And they (BJP and RSS) are the ones doing it. This ideology is doing it,” he said.

Gandhi said the philosophy of being fearless has been there in the Congress party and he has seen it in the correspondence between Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru for not fearing the British, during Green revolution, where farmers were asked to be fearless and trust themselves, bank nationalisation and under the UPA dispensation when the message "do not fear and we are there with you" was given by way of Land Acquisition Bill, Right to Food Act and MREGA.

Tags: rahul gandhi, congress, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi weakened RBI, ‘acche din’ only when Congress comes to power: Rahul

Rahul attacked Narendra Modi over demonetisation and questioned him over the Indian economy.
11 Jan 2017 12:06 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Celebrities from different fields were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Virat, Karan-Bipasha, other stars are a pleasant sight for fans
Shah Rukh Khan launched on Tuesday an interesting sculture based on the place Bandra in Mumbai where he resides. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh Khan launches interesting Bandra sculpture
Hrithik Roshan and his close friends and relatives were seen at his birthday bash in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik celebrates birthday with friends and family
Bollywood stars were seen at the airport and other locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shraddha, Parineeti, Aditya, Rohit, other stars are a class apart
Shah Rukh Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, R Madhavan and numerous other stars were seen arriving at the nomination bash of an awards show. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh, Sonakshi, other stars come out in style for event
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving for two prayer meets organised for veteran actor Om Puri who passed away recently. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Big B, Abhishek, Aishwarya, other stars attend prayer meets for Om Puri
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sasha bunking Obama's farewell speech activates Twitteratis

President Barack Obama, center, and first lady Michelle Obama, second from right, walk with their daughters, Sasha, left, and Malia. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Nawaz is ruthless in his pursuit of SRK in new Raees dialogue promo

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' compilation launched at World Book Fair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shares his thoughts on his radio address 'Mann Ki Baat'. (Photo: PTI/File)
 

Lalu Prasad Yadav to get Rs 10,000 monthly JP Senani Samman Pension

Prasad, who was a student leader when Jayprakash Narayan, popularly known as JP, launched
 

Khaidi No.150 movie review: The boss is back with a bang

Still from the trailer
 

Tihar now has a woman Superintendent for men's jail

Tihar jail
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

TMC takes the fight to President, calls note ban ‘super emergency’

TMC MP Saugata Roy speaks during a meeting the President Pranab Mukherjee at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

Worst is yet to come, says Manmohan Singh on demonetisation

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi with former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and senior Congress leader AK Antony at the party's Jan Vedna Sammelan at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

AAP CM candidate will be from Punjab only, says Arvind Kejriwal

AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)

India receives $130 billion FDI in two-and-a-half years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: Twitter)

Vote to make Kejriwal Punjab CM: Manish Sisodia in Mohali rally

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham