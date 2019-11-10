DMK reiterates demand for 90 pc reservation for Tamils in Central govt jobs in state

Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed. (Photo: File)

Chennai: Several key decisions were taken by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) at the party's general council meeting held here on Sunday, among which was the reiteration of its demand to reserve 90 per cent vacancies in Central government jobs in the state for Tamils.

Party president MK Stalin chaired the general council meeting held at YMCA Ground in Royapettah, in which a total number of 21 resolutions were passed.

"These resolutions show the party's stand and direction to the cadre. Whatever we were demanding, we have brought in as resolution," DMK leader TKS Elangovan told ANI.

The party also condemned the ruling-AIADMK for being involved in corruption and not delivering on their promises like monorail project, the abolishment of NEET exams, fight against GST and the new education policy.

The DMK passed resolutions to demand a permanent solution for water scarcity in the state, conducting local body elections immediately, finishing river linking projects. It also condemned the arrest of politicians in Jammu and Kashmir.

DMK also criticised the AIADMK for extending support to the BJP-led Central government on "Anti-Tamil" projects.

The party, in the meeting, also resolved to demand the release of the seven convicts lodged in prison for over 25 years in connection with the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

