Nation, Politics

Centre believes people have right to choose in democracy: Alphons Kannanthanam

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Sep 10, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Updated Sep 10, 2017, 2:18 am IST
Talking to a news agency the 1979 Kerala cadre officer had said that the BJP had never said that beef cannot be eaten.
Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism talking to media as he take over charge of his office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
 Alphons Kannanthanam, the new Minister of State (Independent charge) for Tourism talking to media as he take over charge of his office in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Minister of state for tourism Alphons Kannanthanam on Saturday said the government’s stand is that people have a right to make their own choices, be it in terms of speech or their food.

“It is a democracy, it is the people who make choices, that is freedom. So in a democracy it is the people who decide what they should speak, what clothes they should wear and what kind of food they should eat and that exactly is the stand of the government,” Mr Kannanthanam said on the sidelines of an event, days after taking over as the new tourism minister.

On the first day in his new office, bureaucrat-turned- politician Mr Kannanthanam had touched upon the controversial issue of beef, saying it would continue to be consumed in Kerala.

Talking to a news agency the 1979 Kerala cadre officer had said that the BJP had never said that beef cannot be eaten.

A controversy had erupted following a notification banning the sale of cattle for slaughter at animal markets in May. 

Tags: alphons kannanthanam, democracy, kerala cadre
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Shocking moment woman finds squirming maggots in chocolates

The woman, Rachel Vile, from Bourbonnais, Illinois claims that she spotted the crawling creatures after she and her roommate tucked into the treats. (Photo: Facebook/ Rachel Vile)
 

Pennywise: Creepy footage of clown on home's doorstep takes internet by frenzy

Police have expressed fears of a return of the 'killer clown' trend fuelled by the release of the Stephen King film (Photo: Youtube screengrab)
 

Videos on YouTube get more lively, thanks to the new HDR support

If you have a smartphone that supports HDR viewing, then you can bask in the goodness of enhanced colours, brightness and contrast. (Photo: Sony Xperia XZ Premium)
 

US varsity shows a slide suggesting masturbation during orientation, apologizes

The Rochester Institute of Technology's slide featured the Winnie the Pooh character Roo (Photo: RIT)
 

French pranksters replace church’s holy water with alcohol

The identity of the pranksters and their intentions remains unknown. (File Photo)
 

At least 2.5 lakh people will buy the Galaxy Note 8 in India

Although the US variant comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835, the Indian variant will get the Exynos 8895 chipset from the Galaxy S8, along with 6GB RAM as standard.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Politics

Now, Hanumantha Rao questions KT Rama Rao!

Congress former MP V Hanumantha Rao

Bypolls: TDP wins Nandyal, AAP retains Bawana seat; Parrikar grabs Panaji

TDP candidate Bhuma Brahmananda Reddy, AAP candidate Ram Chander and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar. (Photos: Facebook)

Karnataka cabinet expansion: CM Siddaramaiah on high, Dr G plays spoiler

KPCC President Dr G. Parameshwar with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. (Photo: DC)

Edappadi K Palaniswamy calls meet to decide date for Sasikala ouster

VK Sasikala (Photo: PTI)

Edappadi Palaniswami, Panneerselvam must resign over suicide: TTV Dhinakaran

TTV Dhinakaran
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham