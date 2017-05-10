BJP looks at Komati brothers to expand base in Telangana

Hyderabad: In its quest to capture more Lok Sabha and Assembly seats in TS, the BJP is believed to have started talking to some Congress leaders, including the Komati brothers from Nalgonda and former ministers D.K. Aruna from Gadwal, Sabita Indra Reddy from Ranga Reddy and Sunitha Laxma Reddy from Medak district.

A key source in the state BJP confirmed the party’s interest in these leaders and said that they are already in touch with Komati brothers. It is learnt that the BJP leadership has promised them that they could pick candidates of their choice for two Lok Sabha and four Assembly candidates in the erstwhile Nalgonda district.

Former minister and Nalgonda MLA Komatireddy Venkata Reddy and his MLC brother Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy are taking their time to respond to the offer.

Of late, the brothers have been being sidelined by the group led by PCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy, Leader of Opposition K. Jana Reddy, MP Palvai Govardhan Reddy and former minister from Suryapet, R. Damodar Reddy who are reportedly vexed with the style of functioning of the Komati brothers, especially with regard to district politics.

This has led to the Komati brothers going in for negotiations with the BJP, the sources said. The Komati brothers are known for being unpredictable. Earlier, they had reportedly been in touch with Chief Minister and TRS chief K. Chandrasekhar Rao for joining the TRS.

However, the TRS chief rejected the idea of inducting Mr Venkata Reddy into the Cabinet replacing energy minister G. Jagadeeshwar Reddy and the talks fizzled out. Later Mr Chandrasekhar Rao invited Nalgonda MP Gutta Sukhender Reddy to join the TRS.

The Komati brothers also met Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and requested him to entrust the responsibility of leading the Congress to power in the 2019 elections to them. Congress sources said that this was not accepted by Mr Gandhi.

While the Komati brothers are said to be in touch with the BJP, it’s not clear whether they would leave the Congress to join any other party as their political moves have been inconsistent. Both of them were not available for comments.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also started wooing Ms Aruna, Ms Indra Reddy and Ms Laxma Reddy besides former minister P. Sudarshan Reddy (Nizamabad) and D. Sridhar Babu (erstwhile Karimnagar district) after the party’s ground-level survey suggested their image and political base was intact in their respective constituencies and even in the neighbouring segments.

Offer of one Lok Sabha and two Assembly seats is said to be the formula of the BJP, depending upon the leader. According to sources, the above named former Congress ministers held a meeting recently and discussed the political situation in state, including their future.

A top state BJP leader however said it will take more time for them to induct the former ministers into the party as consultations were on. When asked about this, Ms D.K. Aruna denied any moves to join the BJP. “I am aware of the rumours that one day say that I would be joining the BJP and another day, the TRS,” she said.

Ms Aruna added sarcastically: “I should be thankful to all the political parties for considering me, since it shows they consider me as a capable and dynamic leader.”