EC doesn't want me to win: Dinakaran after RK Nagar bypoll cancelled

Published Apr 10, 2017, 8:51 am IST
Updated Apr 10, 2017, 9:58 am IST
While Dinakaran of AIADMK (Amma) called EC’s verdict a 'wrong decision', the BJP and Panneerselvam faction welcomed it.
AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran. (Photo: DC)
 AIADMK (Amma) deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran. (Photo: DC)

Chennai: Fuming over the cancellation of the RK Nagar bypolls following allegations of rampant corruption and bribery, the Sasikala camp termed the Election Commission's decision as 'undemocratic'.

"It is a wrong decision by the Election Commission. I don't know the reason (why they are doing this) maybe even the EC does not want me to win so they are trying to postpone the polls. It is undemocratic," All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader TTV Dinakaran told ANI.

By-elections in Chennai's RK Nagar constituency, the constituency of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, have been cancelled by the Election Commission after cash-for-votes allegations surfaced.

The decision came after Income Tax raids in Chennai found money was distributed to voters.

The Income Tax officials had alleged that the VK Sasikala faction of the party paid Rs. 89 crore to voters to buy support for its candidate TTV Dinakaran, who is also her nephew. As evidence, the department had cited documents seized during raids on Friday in more than 35 places - including properties of the state health minister C Vijayabaskar.

Meanwhile, the OPS faction of the party has welcomed the EC's decision. Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) chief Tamilisai Soundararajan also supported the commission's verdict and said the state needs corruption-free politics.

"I thank the Election Commission for reacting to my letter which I have given as a complaint on this issue day before yesterday. This election is not being handled in a free and fair manner that's why the Commission had to intervene. Constitutionally it has been proved that our democracy is alive by this decision," expelled AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa told ANI.

She further said that the decision has proved that mafia and money power is involved in this by-election.

"I would like to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi for taking the right decision at the right time by making Income Tax raid on the corrupted people and exposing their malpractices. We will get justice through the Election Commission," she added.

She also added that a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) enquiry needs to be taken so that the truth will come out.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) chief Tamilisai Soundararajan also supported the Election Commission's verdict and said the state needs corruption-free politics.

"The Election Commission should conduct the elections only if they assure a free and fair election. If they are unable to do so then let them cancel the elections," she said.

She added that the election is a neutral and democratic process therefore it should be carried out in that manner only.

"Investigation should be expanded and probed in much deeper way. We want a corrupt free politics in Tamil Nadu," Soundararajan asserted.

By-elections in Chennai's R.K. Nagar constituency, to be held on Wednesday, have been cancelled by the Election Commission a day after cash-for-votes allegations surfaced.

The decision came after Income Tax raids in Chennai found money was distributed to voters.

The by-elections in RK Nagar became necessary after the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa, who represented it for two terms. Stakes for the by-polls were very high as the results would have been a verdict of sorts in the war between the two rival factions of the ruling AIADMK.

Meanwhile, following the cancellation of by-polls in R.K. Nagar, the Congress on Monday took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the demonetisation drive.

"We were told demonetisation has put an end to black money. Was money distributed in R K NAGAR white money?" Congress leader P. Chidambaram tweeted. 

Tags: ttv dinakaran, rk nagar bypoll, election commission
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

